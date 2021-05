Bob Dylan, el profeta cambiante, cumple 80 años

epa09212066 (FILE) - A file picture dated 13 July 2012 shows US musician Bob Dylan performing at the Benicassim International Music Festival (FIB) in Benicassim, Spain (reissued 19 May 2021). Bob Dylan turns 80 on 24 May 2021. EPA/DOMENECH CASTELLO *** Local Caption *** 56547903DOMENECH CASTELLO