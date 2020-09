Una misionera española en Kenia pide ayuda urgente para alimentar a familias sin recursos

KAKAMEGA, KENYA - FEBRUARY 16 : Workers, mostly women, wash rock pieces with water including mercury to find gold pieces blended in rock pieces in a washbowl at a mine in Kakamega a western town of Kenya on February 16, 2018. Mine in Kakamega, which used to be run by British Mining Company Rosterman in 1930s to 1950s, became active again. Workers here mine gold with their own means. Raw gold prices are set between 30 to 40 dollars per gram in the Eastern Africa country. (Photo by Recep Canik/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)Anadolu Agency