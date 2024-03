La sorprendente lista de amonestados en el Barcelona en la era Xavi: "Es un caso único"

SPAIN, BARCELONA, NOVEMBER 12. Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer shows a yellow card to Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona during the La Liga EA Sports football match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves on November 12, 2023 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Manuel Blondeau/ AOP.Press//AOPPRESS_aop12481/Credit:Manuel Blondeau/AOP Press/SIPA/2311131213