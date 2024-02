El número que ha desatado las teorías antes de la Super Bowl: "Es como una enfermedad"

January 20, 2019 - Kansas City, MO, U.S. - KANSAS Kansas City, MO - JANUARY 20: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the AFC Championship Game game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire) (Credit Image: © Scott Winters/Icon SMI via ZUMA Press)