Manolo Lama se fija en un detalle extradeportivo que puede ser decisivo para el Balón de Oro

Paris (France), 19/02/2025.- Bradley Barcola (R) of PSG celebrates with teammates Ousmane Dembele (L) and Vitinha (2-R) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs 2nd leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brest, in Paris, France, 19 February 2025. (Liga de Campeones, Francia) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ