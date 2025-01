El Barcelona, supercampeón con 'manita' al Real Madrid, en El Tertulión de los Domingos

EFE

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 12/01/2025.- Lamine Yamal of Barcelona (L) celebrates scoring the 1-1 goal with teammate Alejandro Balde (R) during the final of the Spanish Super Cup, the Supercopa de Espana, between Real Madrid and FC Barcleona in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2025. (Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/STR