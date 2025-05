Toni Nadal, en COPE: "Que a Rafa le hayan reconocido de esta forma en un país que no es el suyo te llena"

EFE

PARIS (France), 25/05/2025.- Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal attends his honouring ceremony at the Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 25 May 2025. Nadal made his first appearance at the French Open in 2005 and won the title 14 times. (Tenis, Abierto, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON