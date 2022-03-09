COPE

Con Alicia Calleja y Jose Luis Peña

    AMÉRICA: Sister Golden Hair y sus grandes versiones.

    Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell y Dan Peek son los miembros fundadores de la banda de folck rock estadounidense AMÉRICA, que gozaron de su mayor popularidad en los 70 y principios de los 80.

    Gerry Beckley es quien compone "Sister Golden Hair", el tema que se incluye en el quinto álbum del grupo "Hearts", publicado 1975. Esta canción fue el segundo single del disco y ocupó el puesto número 1 del Billboard Hot 100. Según cuenta el compositor, la base musical está inspirada en el tema "My Sweet Lord" de George Harrison.

    Hearts, el álbum al que pertenece la canción, era el segundo de un total de siete, en el que George Martin, productor de The Beatles, trabajó como arreglista para América.


    Well, I tried to make it Sunday, but I got so damn depressed
    That I set my sights on Monday and I got myself undressed
    I ain't ready for the altar but I do agree there's times
    When a woman sure can be a friend of mine
    Well, I keep on thinkin' 'bout you
    Sister golden hair surprise
    And I just can't live without you
    Can't you see it in my eyes?
    I've been one poor correspondent, I've been too, too hard to find
    But it doesn't mean you ain't been on my mind
    Will you meet me in the middle?
    Will you meet me in the air?
    Will you love me just a little?
    Just enough to show you care
    Well, I tried to fake it
    I don't mind sayin', I just can't make it
    Well, I keep on thinkin' 'bout you
    Sister golden hair surprise
    And I just can't live without you
    Can't you see it in my eyes?
    Now I've been one poor correspondent
    And I've been too, too hard to find
    But it doesn't mean you ain't been on my mind
    Will you meet me in the middle?
    Will you meet me in the air?
    Will you love me just a little?
    Just enough to show you care
    Well, I tried to fake it
    I don't mind sayin', I just can't make it



