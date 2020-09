Fotogalería: Los estilismos más admirados de la Reina Letizia

Madrid, Spain; 03/03/2020.- Kings of Spain Felipe VI and Leizia presided over the eighth delivery of honorary ambassadors of the Spain Brand to Ana Botín president of the Santander bank in the business management category, Isabel Coixet film director in the art and culture category, Carolina Marín Spanish badminton player in the Sports category for being the youngest world champion in Europe (absent), Francisco Mojica microbiologist, researcher and Spanish professor in the Department of Physiology, Genetics and Microbiology at the University of Alicante, science and innovation category, League Professional Football for spreading a positive image of Spain worldwide, the National Organization of the Blind of Spain (ONCE) category social action, for having created a model of social benefit unique in the world, the Paradores Network section of Tourism and Gastronomy, and José Luis Bonet an extraordinary accreditation for being one of the parents of the Public-private collaboration and oneJuan Carlos Rojas