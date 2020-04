De Haro: "Es difícil que haya confianza en el Gobierno cuando han faltado test y mascarillas"

Madrid (Spain), 23/04/2020.- A handout photo made available by the office of the prime minister of Spain ('La Moncloa') shows Spanish Second Deputy Prime Minister for Social Rights and 2030 Agenda Pablo Iglesias (R) and Health Minister Salvador Illa (L) addressing a joint press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 23 April 2020. Illa announced that children under the age of 14 will be allowed to leave their homes while accompanied by an adult for one hour a day starting on 26 April. Spain's 47 million inhabitants face the sixth consecutive week of nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (España) EFE/EPA/JM CUADRADO HANDOUT handout editorial use only no sales HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESJM CUADRADO HANDOUT