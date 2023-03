Un experto señala el origen del batacazo de Silicon Valley Bank: "Era la prioridad hasta la pandemia"

Frankfurt (Germany), 14/03/2023.- A sign of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) at a building in Frankfurt, Germany, 14 March 2023. World financial markets are showing signs of stress, on 14 March, after the news of the collapse of the US tech bank VSB a few days earlier, the bank failure is considered as one of the biggest since the financial crisis of 2008. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK