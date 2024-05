Esta es la estrategia de Alemania para convencer a jóvenes en TikTok e Instagram para que hagan la 'mili'

Klietz (Germany), 18/03/2024.- A soldier takes part in a military exercise of an armored infantry brigade of the German armed forces 'Bundeswehr', in Klietz, Germany, 18 March 2024. Over 90,000 troops from all 32 NATO Allies, including 12,000 from the Bundeswehr, will be deployed in the large-scale NATO maneuver 'Steadfast Defender 2024', taking place from January to May 2024. The German contribution to the NATO large-scale exercise is the 'Quadriga 2024', a series of large-scale combined exercises taking place in Germany and abroad over a period of five months. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE