El primer sonido del día de Carlos Herrera: el PSOE no esconde su malestar con Sumar por Israel

September 11, 2023, Gaza, Palestine: (INT) Members of a Palestinian family inspect the damage inside their home after night time Israeli airstrikes. October 10, 2023. Gaza, Palestine: Members of a Palestinian family inspect the damage inside their home after night time Israeli airstrikes on Al-Sinaa Street in the western Gaza. The Israeli military said it hit more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip in night time raids as the death toll rose in its war with militants to more than 1,100 people.