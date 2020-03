Los cuatro valores con los que Herrera anima a afrontar el desafío del coronavirus

Jakarta (Indonesia), 12/03/2020.- An Indonesian Red Cross personell wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant inside the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 March 2020. Indonesia has confirmed 34 cases of the most recently discovered coronavirus, and one confimed death from COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of the most recently discovered coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, a pandemic on 11 March 2020. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONOBAGUS INDAHONO