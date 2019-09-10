La canción del día de Herrera: 'Last Tango on 16th Street', de Boz Scaggs

Herrera en COPE
martes, 10 de septiembre 2019
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 08:13
Boz Scaggs, el que fuera vocalista y, además, también compañero de instrumentos de la banda de Steve Miller, Boz Scaggs tiene un bar en San Francisco por el que ha pasado prácticamente todo el mundo. Y como bien conoce las calles del Soma Sound Market, la diagonal que cruza la ciudad, especialmente en el distrito de la misión, que es el más antiguo de todos, con el edificio más antiguo de San Francisco, que es esa Iglesia de San Francisco de Asís, la calle Castro, lugares que más o menos han sido muy fotografiados y filmados a lo largo de la historia. Él se inventó un tango, un tango solitario y especial en la bocana de la calle 16
Selling late night transfers, try to make a play
The people with the answers don't often pass this way
Starting from Dolores all the way to Three
It's the last tango on 16th Street
The later that it gets, the meaner that it looks
There's a lot to learn out here not found in books
We gotta solve the winter rain, watch out for the heat
When it's the last tango on 16th Street
Same old people begging quarters, stretching out their hands
Vendors selling flores from a plastic can
Some are poor but honest, others lie and cheat
Well it's the last tango on 16th Street
All the homeless helpless need a place to stay
Asking you for spare change, don't know what to say
Gypsy plays a melody, a broken tooth, just smile so sweet
At the last tango on 16th Street
Same old song, I know you heard it many times before
Why this life in poverty seems so much like a war
Just make sure you're careful where you place your feet
When it's the last tango on 16th Street
Some of them don't see so good when they leave the bars
Talking loud and ugly, step in front of cars
If you're holding valuables it pays to be discrete
'Cause it's the last tango on 16th Street
Dodge between the hookers, aim between their thighs
Full moon shines above the bay, you can see it in their eyes
Past the Capp Street dogleg your heart might skip a beat
When it's the last tango on 16th Street
It's the last tango on 16th Street
It's the last tango on 16th Street
It's the last tango on 16th Street