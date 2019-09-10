La canción del día de Herrera: 'Last Tango on 16th Street', de Boz Scaggs

Boz Scaggs, el que fuera vocalista y, además, también compañero de instrumentos de la banda de Steve Miller, Boz Scaggs tiene un bar en San Francisco por el que ha pasado prácticamente todo el mundo. Y como bien conoce las calles del Soma Sound Market, la diagonal que cruza la ciudad, especialmente en el distrito de la misión, que es el más antiguo de todos, con el edificio más antiguo de San Francisco, que es esa Iglesia de San Francisco de Asís, la calle Castro, lugares que más o menos han sido muy fotografiados y filmados a lo largo de la historia. Él se inventó un tango, un tango solitario y especial en la bocana de la calle 16

LETRA

Selling late night transfers, try to make a play

The people with the answers don't often pass this way

Starting from Dolores all the way to Three

It's the last tango on 16th Street

The later that it gets, the meaner that it looks

There's a lot to learn out here not found in books

We gotta solve the winter rain, watch out for the heat

When it's the last tango on 16th Street

Same old people begging quarters, stretching out their hands

Vendors selling flores from a plastic can

Some are poor but honest, others lie and cheat

Well it's the last tango on 16th Street

All the homeless helpless need a place to stay

Asking you for spare change, don't know what to say

Gypsy plays a melody, a broken tooth, just smile so sweet

At the last tango on 16th Street

Same old song, I know you heard it many times before

Why this life in poverty seems so much like a war

Just make sure you're careful where you place your feet

When it's the last tango on 16th Street

Some of them don't see so good when they leave the bars

Talking loud and ugly, step in front of cars

If you're holding valuables it pays to be discrete

'Cause it's the last tango on 16th Street

Dodge between the hookers, aim between their thighs

Full moon shines above the bay, you can see it in their eyes

Past the Capp Street dogleg your heart might skip a beat

When it's the last tango on 16th Street

It's the last tango on 16th Street

It's the last tango on 16th Street

It's the last tango on 16th Street