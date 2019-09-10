ABC
Herrera en COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Last Tango on 16th Street', de Boz Scaggs

    Escucha ahora el tema que ha recomendado el comunicador para este martes

    Boz Scaggs, el que fuera vocalista y, además, también compañero de instrumentos de la banda de Steve Miller, Boz Scaggs tiene un bar en San Francisco por el que ha pasado prácticamente todo el mundo. Y como bien conoce las calles del Soma Sound Market, la diagonal que cruza la ciudad, especialmente en el distrito de la misión, que es el más antiguo de todos, con el edificio más antiguo de San Francisco, que es esa Iglesia de San Francisco de Asís, la calle Castro, lugares que más o menos han sido muy fotografiados y filmados a lo largo de la historia. Él se inventó un tango, un tango solitario y especial en la bocana de la calle 16

    LETRA

    Selling late night transfers, try to make a play

    The people with the answers don't often pass this way

    Starting from Dolores all the way to Three

    It's the last tango on 16th Street

    The later that it gets, the meaner that it looks

    There's a lot to learn out here not found in books

    We gotta solve the winter rain, watch out for the heat

    When it's the last tango on 16th Street

    Same old people begging quarters, stretching out their hands

    Vendors selling flores from a plastic can

    Some are poor but honest, others lie and cheat

    Well it's the last tango on 16th Street

    All the homeless helpless need a place to stay

    Asking you for spare change, don't know what to say

    Gypsy plays a melody, a broken tooth, just smile so sweet

    At the last tango on 16th Street

    Same old song, I know you heard it many times before

    Why this life in poverty seems so much like a war

    Just make sure you're careful where you place your feet

    When it's the last tango on 16th Street

    Some of them don't see so good when they leave the bars

    Talking loud and ugly, step in front of cars

    If you're holding valuables it pays to be discrete

    'Cause it's the last tango on 16th Street

    Dodge between the hookers, aim between their thighs

    Full moon shines above the bay, you can see it in their eyes

    Past the Capp Street dogleg your heart might skip a beat

    When it's the last tango on 16th Street

    It's the last tango on 16th Street

    It's the last tango on 16th Street

    It's the last tango on 16th Street

