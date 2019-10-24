La tierna imagen de la felicidad: una mamá y su bebé tras someterse a quimioterapia durante el embarazo

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
Tiempo de lectura: 3'
Actualizado 08:20
La foto enternece. Se ve a una mujer sin pelo con un recién nacido junto a su pecho, acurrucados en una cama de hospital. Ella se llama Jade Davis, es californiana, tiene 36 años y padece cáncer de mama. Y el bebé se llama Bradley y es su hijo.
La fotografía ha sido publicada en Instagram por su hermana Jasmine.
This is my sister. Instagram is such a fun space for me. I get to share photos of things I love, enjoy and cherish. I share with you often. The laughs, the fun, the smiles of joy, but I left this part of this past year out. Although I wanted to share this with you all, it wasn’t my story to share. My sister Jade is a beauty. She hasn’t had an easy go, she’s made mistakes but she’s been given a gift from God. In her 1st trimester of this surprising and miraculous pregnancy, she discovered a lump in her breast. After Insisting to have it biopsied and advocating for herself, the biopsy revealed her worst fears. Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She was told the baby she was carrying was too young to survive treatments. Carefully weighing options she found #lomalindacancercenter and their wonderful doctors were able to save both of them. Bradley was born and survived cancer and chemotherapy with mom. He is healthy and beautiful. He is her miracle. Without the pregnancy and instinctively advocating for her health and that of Bradley’s, the cancer may have gone unchecked and they both may not be here. I’m proud of her, not just because she survived cancer but the positive perspective she has gained. Her heart is so full of gratitude and humility from the compassion she was shown through out her journey. I’m also proud of the community that has shown her love and compassion. She is incredibly moved by all of it and is being shown a new direction and wants to help others with similar stories. Scans have shown this aggressive cancer did not spread, but we want to give her extra time before returning to work full time. She needs time to heal and recover from the whirlwind year but also to start a new chapter and journey with her baby. Please share her story with someone you may know who needs a little encouragement to keep fighting. We have set her up with a Gofundme (link in bio) in hopes she can get that extra needed time bonding with him. Please don’t feel obligated but a share, & prayers/good vibes are always appreciated ������ Again this is my little sister and I’m so proud of her. #inspirational #breastcancerinspiration
Una publicación compartida de Jasmine (@oilyglowgirl) el
En el primer trimestre de este sorprendente y milagroso embarazo, Jade descubrió un bulto en su pecho. Los análisis confirmaron que era un cáncer de mama triple negativo, en estadio 2, el más difícil de tratar.
“Fue un tumor muy agresivo. Normalmente crees que los bebés están a salvo en el vientre, pero en mi caso mi hijo no lo estaba”, ha dicho.
Le extirparon el tumor y los médicos le dijeron que su bebé no podría soportar el tratamiento necesario para su supervivencia. Le ofrecieron la opción de interrumpir el embarazo, pero ella se negó.
“Iba a hacer todo lo posible. No iba a dejar que una enfermedad me arrebatara a mi hijo”.
Cuando llevaba 25 semanas de gestación, Jade empezó la agresiva medicación de quimioterapia y, después de tres sesiones, dio a luz a su hijo, un bebé hermoso y sano.
“Sentí que mi hijo había estado conteniendo la respiración todo el tiempo cuando estaba en mi vientre y tenía que ir a quimioterapia. Estoy muy feliz de que esté fuera de mí y esté a salvo”.
Esta es la 'Historia del día' en 'Herrera en COPE'.
Etiquetas