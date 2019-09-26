Juan Pardo es a "natural guy"

Poco antes de que den las 7h. Herrera te despierta con un tema, una canción cuidadosamente elegida por él, y explica su historia.

En la decada de los 70, un muchacho que había formado parte de importantes grupos españoles como 'Los Brincos' o 'Juan y Junior', se marchó a Londres. Juan Pardo puso rumbo a la capital del Reino Unido, con su barba y su guitarra. "Cantaba temas muy cercanos, muy sencillos, intensos, muy próximos... triunfaban".

"El artista grabó un disco en inglés que era una rareza en su carrera , pero es una belleza de un tipo que tiene clase, talento, elegancia y gusto"

Natural

Down deep in the ocean where nobody can see me

I will write as a poem, I’ve discovered life’s secrets.

I will write as a poem, I’ve discovered love’s secrets.

Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,

wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.

Every morning my window paints a picture of life,

every day has a story and the story will run.

Knowing now my position I will be natural.

Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,

wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.

When the snow of the mountain falls like a river

I will wait for the water with my hands in the river,

got to wait for the water with my feet in the river.

Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,

wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.

When you walk to the fountain and the fountain perceives you

I can hear that its water tries to run up to see you.

When you walk to my house... I just can’t wait more to kiss you.

Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,

wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.

"'Un chico normal' es un regalo para los oídos"