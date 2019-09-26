Juan Pardo es a "natural guy"

Herrera en COPE
Jueves, 26 de septiembre 2019
Poco antes de que den las 7h. Herrera te despierta con un tema, una canción cuidadosamente elegida por él, y explica su historia.
En la decada de los 70, un muchacho que había formado parte de importantes grupos españoles como 'Los Brincos' o 'Juan y Junior', se marchó a Londres. Juan Pardo puso rumbo a la capital del Reino Unido, con su barba y su guitarra. "Cantaba temas muy cercanos, muy sencillos, intensos, muy próximos... triunfaban".
"El artista grabó un disco en inglés que era una rareza en su carrera , pero es una belleza de un tipo que tiene clase, talento, elegancia y gusto"
Down deep in the ocean where nobody can see me
I will write as a poem, I’ve discovered life’s secrets.
I will write as a poem, I’ve discovered love’s secrets.
Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,
wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.
Every morning my window paints a picture of life,
every day has a story and the story will run.
Knowing now my position I will be natural.
Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,
wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.
When the snow of the mountain falls like a river
I will wait for the water with my hands in the river,
got to wait for the water with my feet in the river.
Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,
wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.
When you walk to the fountain and the fountain perceives you
I can hear that its water tries to run up to see you.
When you walk to my house... I just can’t wait more to kiss you.
Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,
wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.
"'Un chico normal' es un regalo para los oídos"
