    Juan Pardo es a "natural guy"

    'Un chico normal' es la rareza, por estar cantada en inglés, que recupera Herrera este jueves en la 'Historia de una canción' 

    Poco antes de que den las 7h. Herrera te despierta con un tema, una canción cuidadosamente elegida por él, y explica su historia.

    En la decada de los 70, un muchacho que había formado parte de importantes grupos españoles como 'Los Brincos' o 'Juan y Junior', se marchó a Londres. Juan Pardo puso rumbo a la capital del Reino Unido, con su barba y su guitarra. "Cantaba  temas muy cercanos, muy sencillos, intensos, muy próximos... triunfaban".

    "El artista grabó un disco en inglés que era una rareza en su carrera , pero es una belleza de un tipo que tiene clase, talento, elegancia y gusto"

    Natural

    Down deep in the ocean where nobody can see me
    I will write as a poem, I’ve discovered life’s secrets.
    I will write as a poem, I’ve discovered love’s secrets.

    Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,
    wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.

    Every morning my window paints a picture of life,
    every day has a story and the story will run.
    Knowing now my position I will be natural.

    Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,
    wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.

    When the snow of the mountain falls like a river
    I will wait for the water with my hands in the river,
    got to wait for the water with my feet in the river.

    Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,
    wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.

    When you walk to the fountain and the fountain perceives you
    I can hear that its water tries to run up to see you.
    When you walk to my house... I just can’t wait more to kiss you.

    Wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy,
    wo, wo, oh, wo I’m a natural guy.

    "'Un chico normal' es un regalo para los oídos"

