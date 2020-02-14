La canción que Herrera ha elegido para celebrar el día de San Valentín

Este 14 de febrero se celebra San Valentín, el conocido como día de los enamorados. Una fecha muy popular para aquellos que tienen pareja y también para aquellos que aún siguen buscando a su alma gemela. En un día tan especial, Carlos Herrera ha elegido una canción muy simbólica de amor, aunque el amor entendido de otra manera.

En su sección "Historia de una canción", Herrera ha hablado de la canción "Goodbye Norma Jean" que compuso Elton John en 1973. "Hace muchos años, Elton John escribió una pieza memorable que empezaba diciendo "Goodbye", dedicado a Marilyn Monroe. Con los años, después de la muerte de su buena amiga Diana de Gales, cambió la letra y le colocó el "Goodbye England's rose" ("Adiós, Rosa de Inglaterra") De las versiones de esa canción, pero atendiendo a la primera letra, me he traído hoy esta monumental del gran Ed Sheeran", ha señalado Herrera en antena.

Y ha rescatado unas letras de la canción: "Me hubiera gustado conocerte, pero sólo era un niño. Tu vela se apagó mucho antes. Tu leyenda, alguna vez"

Goodbye England's rose

May you ever grow in our hearts

You were the grace that placed itself

Where lives were torn apart

You called out to our country

And you whispered to those in pain

Now you belong to heaven

And the stars spell out your name

Loveliness we've lost

These empty days without your smile

This torch we'll always carry

For our nation's golden child

And even though we try

The truth brings us to tears

All our words cannot express

The joy you brought us through the years

Goodbye England's rose

May you ever grow in our hearts

You were the grace that placed itself

Where lives were torn apart

Goodbye England's rose

From a country lost without your soul

Who'll miss the wings of your compassion

More than you'll ever know

