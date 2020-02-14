La canción que Herrera ha elegido para celebrar el día de San Valentín

Herrera en COPE
Este 14 de febrero se celebra San Valentín, el conocido como día de los enamorados. Una fecha muy popular para aquellos que tienen pareja y también para aquellos que aún siguen buscando a su alma gemela. En un día tan especial, Carlos Herrera ha elegido una canción muy simbólica de amor, aunque el amor entendido de otra manera.
En su sección "Historia de una canción", Herrera ha hablado de la canción "Goodbye Norma Jean" que compuso Elton John en 1973. "Hace muchos años, Elton John escribió una pieza memorable que empezaba diciendo "Goodbye", dedicado a Marilyn Monroe. Con los años, después de la muerte de su buena amiga Diana de Gales, cambió la letra y le colocó el "Goodbye England's rose" ("Adiós, Rosa de Inglaterra") De las versiones de esa canción, pero atendiendo a la primera letra, me he traído hoy esta monumental del gran Ed Sheeran", ha señalado Herrera en antena.
Y ha rescatado unas letras de la canción: "Me hubiera gustado conocerte, pero sólo era un niño. Tu vela se apagó mucho antes. Tu leyenda, alguna vez"
Goodbye England's rose
May you ever grow in our hearts
You were the grace that placed itself
Where lives were torn apart
You called out to our country
And you whispered to those in pain
Now you belong to heaven
And the stars spell out your name
And it seems to me you lived your life
Like a candle in the wind
Never fading with the sunset
When the rain set in
And your footsteps will always fall here
Along England's greenest hills
Your candle's burned out long before
Your legend ever will
Loveliness we've lost
These empty days without your smile
This torch we'll always carry
For our nation's golden child
And even though we try
The truth brings us to tears
All our words cannot express
The joy you brought us through the years
And it seems to me you lived your life
Like a candle in the wind
Never fading with the sunset
When the rain set in
And your footsteps will always fall here
Along England's greenest hills
Your candle's burned our long before
Your legend ever will
Goodbye England's rose
May you ever grow in our hearts
You were the grace that placed itself
Where lives were torn apart
Goodbye England's rose
From a country lost without your soul
Who'll miss the wings of your compassion
More than you'll ever know
And it seems to me you lived your life
Like a candle in the wind
Never fading with the sunset
When the rain set in
And your footsteps will always fall here
Along England's greenest hills
Your candle's burned out long before
Your legend ever will
