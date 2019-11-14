ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘You’ll always be the one I love’ de Dean Martin

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Despertamos esta mañana con una canción romántica que ‘Herrera en COPE’ nos recomienda en la canción del día: ‘You’ll always be the one I love’ de Dean Martin.

    “Hubo un tiempo en que se cantaba así. Es la historia de una canción…

    Dino Martino, bueno al que todo el mundo conoció como Dean Martin. Hubo un tiempo en el que se cantaba así en aquellos elegantes, único, distinguidos años 50 y Dean Martin, golfo divertido, deslumbrante y poseedor de una clase que no prolifera.

    No es cualquier canción pero es una de las muchas que acariciaban esa picardía arrolladora, 'You’ll always be the one I love’.

    Siempre serás la que amo

    Cada hora, todos los días cada, año

    A través de cada sonrisa, a través de cada suspiro, a través de cada lágrima...

    Letra de la canción You’ll always be the one I love de Dean Martin

    (You'll aways be the one I love
    You'll always be the one I love)
    Every hour every day every year
    You'll always be the one I love
    Through each smile through each sigh through each tear
    My heart will feel the same old glow
    Even though the stars may fade from above
    Well I promise there will be no other arms for me
    You'll always be the one I love

    You'll always be the one I love
    You'll always be the one I love

