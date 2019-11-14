La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘You’ll always be the one I love’ de Dean Martin

Herrera en COPE
Actualizado 07:51
Despertamos esta mañana con una canción romántica que ‘Herrera en COPE’ nos recomienda en la canción del día: ‘You’ll always be the one I love’ de Dean Martin.
“Hubo un tiempo en que se cantaba así. Es la historia de una canción…
Dino Martino, bueno al que todo el mundo conoció como Dean Martin. Hubo un tiempo en el que se cantaba así en aquellos elegantes, único, distinguidos años 50 y Dean Martin, golfo divertido, deslumbrante y poseedor de una clase que no prolifera.
No es cualquier canción pero es una de las muchas que acariciaban esa picardía arrolladora, 'You’ll always be the one I love’.
Siempre serás la que amo
Cada hora, todos los días cada, año
A través de cada sonrisa, a través de cada suspiro, a través de cada lágrima...
(You'll aways be the one I love
You'll always be the one I love)
Every hour every day every year
You'll always be the one I love
Through each smile through each sigh through each tear
My heart will feel the same old glow
Even though the stars may fade from above
Well I promise there will be no other arms for me
You'll always be the one I love
(You'll aways be the one I love
You'll always be the one I love)
My heart will feel the same old glow
Even though the stars may fade from above
I promise there will be no other arms for me
You'll always be the one I love
You'll always be the one I love