La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Do you know the way to San Jose?’ de Dionne Warwick

En la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' recordamos uno de los grandes éxitos de Dionne Warwick: ‘Do you know the way to San Jose?’

“Es la historia de una canción…

Burt Bacharach se la hizo para ella, su mujer amada Dionne Warwick y a Dionne Warwick no le gustó. Decía que era una canción muy tonta pero resultó ser su gran éxito junto con heras l… y alguna más. ¿Tú conoces el camino a San José? (“Do you know the way to San Jose?”).

¿De verdad tú quieres volver a San José?. Una pequeña lección de clase, una vez más, del gran Burt Bacharach acompañado por Hal David y la voz fascinante de Dionne Warwick.

Letra de la canción ‘Do you know the way to San Jose?’

Do you know the way to San Jose?

I've been away so long. I may go wrong and lose my way

Do you know the way to San Jose?

I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose

L.A. is a great big freeway

Put a hundred down and buy a car

In a week, maybe two, they'll make you a star

Weeks turn into years. How quick they pass

And all the stars that never were

Are parking cars and pumping gas

You can really breathe in San Jose

They've got a lot of space. There'll be a place where I can stay

I was born and raised in San Jose

I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose

Fame and fortune is a magnet

It can pull you far away from home

With a dream in your heart you're never alone

Dreams turn into dust and blow away

And there you are without a friend

You pack your car and ride away

I've got lots of friends in San Jose

Do you know the way to San Jose?

L.A. is a great big freeway

Put a hundred down and buy a car

In a week, maybe two, they'll make you a star

Weeks turn into years. How quick they pass

And all the stars that never were

Are parking cars and pumping gas

I've got lots of friends in San Jose

Do you know the way to San Jose?

Can't wait to get back to San Jose