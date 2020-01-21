La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Torn between two lovers’ de Mary MacGregor

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 08:10
Amanecemos el martes con una romántica canción del día en ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Torn between two lovers’ de Mary MacGregor.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Érase una vez una cantante norteamericana llamada Mary McGregor, que andaba dando vueltas por el país hasta que Peter Yarrow uno de los miembros de Peter, Paul and Mary escribió una canción confiando en ella.
Esa canción fue un gran éxito del año 76, se llamaba así: ‘Torn between two lovers’.
Ahí pasándolo regular entre dos amores
Sintiéndome como una tonta amándolos a ambos
Y rompiendo todas las reglas…”
There are times when a woman has to say what's on her mind
Even though she knows how much it's gonna hurt
Before I say another word let me tell you I love you
Let me hold you close and say these words as gently as I can
There's been another man that I've needed and I've loved
But that doesn't mean I love you less
And he knows you can't possess me and he knows he never will
There's just this empty place inside of me that only he can fill
Torn between two lovers, feelin' like a fool
Lovin' both of you is breakin' all the rules
Torn between two lovers, feelin' like a fool
Lovin' you both is breakin' all the rules
You mustn't think you've failed me just because there's someone
Else
You were the first real love I ever had
And all the things I ever said, I swear they still are true
For no one else can have the part of me I gave to you
I couldn't really blame you if you turned and walked away
But with everything I feel inside, I'm asking you to stay
Torn between two lovers
Fade
Feelin' like a fool
Lovin' both of you is breakin' all the rules