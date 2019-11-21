ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Sun in my eyes’ de Sally Olfield

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves 

    Actualizado 07:53

    Nada mejor que empezar la mañana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Sun in my eyes’ de Sally Olfield.

    "Es la historia de una canción...

    Érase una vez un genio llamado Mike Oldfield, con un hermano llamado Terry y una hermana llamada Sally que había colaborado en uno de los grandes discos de los 70 que fue ‘Tubular Bells.

    Y un buen día Sally decidió andar ella sola por el mundo y cantar sus cosas. Y mira por donde con éxitos como ‘Mirrors’ u otras cosas, enamoró gracias a su dulzura irlandesa única e incomparable con una bellísima pieza llamada ‘Sun in my eyes’ (‘El sol en mis ojos’).

    Empuja mi espalda contra la pared

    Y atrápame si me caigo

    Con el sol en mis ojos y el mundo a mis pies”

    Letra de ‘Sun in my eyes' de Sally Olfield

    How clear is the night
    The early flowers of the spring are showing
    How warm is the wind
    I can feel your hair in my fingers flowing

    Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
    And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
    So you can shine in me like the endless dawn
    And I can hold you, hold you through the storm

    How blue is the sky
    In your eyes I see my life unfolding
    My heart is beating and the world is on fire
    I wanna drink with you this cup I'm holding

    Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
    And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
    So you can shine in me like the endless dawn
    And I can hold you, hold you through the storm

    Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
    And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
    So you can shine in me like the endless dawn
    And I can hold you, hold you through the storm

    Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
    And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
    So you can shine in me like the endless dawn
    And I can hold you, hold you through the storm

    Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
    And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
    So you can shine in me like the endless dawn

