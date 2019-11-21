La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Sun in my eyes’ de Sally Olfield

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 07:53
Nada mejor que empezar la mañana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Sun in my eyes’ de Sally Olfield.
"Es la historia de una canción...
Érase una vez un genio llamado Mike Oldfield, con un hermano llamado Terry y una hermana llamada Sally que había colaborado en uno de los grandes discos de los 70 que fue ‘Tubular Bells’.
Y un buen día Sally decidió andar ella sola por el mundo y cantar sus cosas. Y mira por donde con éxitos como ‘Mirrors’ u otras cosas, enamoró gracias a su dulzura irlandesa única e incomparable con una bellísima pieza llamada ‘Sun in my eyes’ (‘El sol en mis ojos’).
Empuja mi espalda contra la pared
Y atrápame si me caigo
Con el sol en mis ojos y el mundo a mis pies”
How clear is the night
The early flowers of the spring are showing
How warm is the wind
I can feel your hair in my fingers flowing
Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
So you can shine in me like the endless dawn
And I can hold you, hold you through the storm
How blue is the sky
In your eyes I see my life unfolding
My heart is beating and the world is on fire
I wanna drink with you this cup I'm holding
Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
So you can shine in me like the endless dawn
And I can hold you, hold you through the storm
Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
So you can shine in me like the endless dawn
And I can hold you, hold you through the storm
Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
So you can shine in me like the endless dawn
And I can hold you, hold you through the storm
Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes
And I wanna come to you like the empty sky
So you can shine in me like the endless dawn
