La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Sleigh ride’ de Johnny Mathis

Actualizado 08:02
En la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' cantamos a la Navidad con de Johnny Mathis y su: ‘Sleigh ride’.
“Es la historia de una canción de Navidad
En el año 46 y coincidiendo también con una ola de calor fíjense ustedes Leroy Andersen compuso este ‘Sleigh ride’ que es una célebre y popular canción de invierno que se ha adaptado a la Navidad.
Y no le ha pasado solo con esta canción, con alguna que otra también canciones de nieve ‘Let It Snow', y otras más fueron compuestas cuando estaban al borde del mar, los tíos, pasando un calor espantoso.
Los primeros en interpretarla fueron los Boston Pops Orchestra. Y hoy me he traído, para estos días de Navidad, la versión del siempre elegantísimo Johnny Mathis.
Just hear those sleigh bells jingle-ing, ring-ting-tingle-ing too
Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling "you-hoo"
Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, let's go
Let's look at the show
We're riding in a wonderland of snow
Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, it's grand
Just holding your hand
We're gliding along with a song of a wintery fairy land
Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we
We've snuggled close together like two birds of a feather would be
Let's take that road before us and sing a or two
Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
There's a birthday party at the home of Farmer Gray
It'll be the perfect ending of a perfect day
We'll be singing the songs we love to sing without a single stop
At the fireplace where we'll watch the chestnuts pop
Pop, pop, pop
There's a happy feeling nothing in the world can buy
When they pass around the coffee and the pumpkin pie
It'll nearly be like a picture print by Currier and Ives
These wonderful things are the things we remember all through our lives
These wonderful things are the things we remember all through our lives
