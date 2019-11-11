La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Play me' de Neil Diamond

Empezamos este lunes de resaca electoral con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con una balada romántica de uno de los grandes: Neil Diamond y su ‘Play Me’.

“Es la historia de una canción…

De un vals a medio tiempo, coincidiendo o dentro de aquel álbum, 'Moods', que hizo Neil Diamon que le convirtió en un artista multimillonario con canciones como 'Song sung blue' y alguna más, estaba escondida está bella melodía.

Hace un año dijo Neil Dimaond que se retiraba, que sufría Parkinson. Pero se queda por siempre el aire delicado y hermoso de canciones como este ‘Play me’.

Tú eres el sol

Yo soy la luna

Tú eres las palabras

Y yo la melodía..."

Letra de ‘Play me’ de Neil Diamond

She was moring

And I was night time

I one day woke up

To find her lying

Beside my bed

I softly said

"Come take me"

For I've been lonely

In need of someone

As though I'd done

Someone wrong somewhere

I don't know where

Come lately

You are the sun

I am the moon

You are the words

I am the tune

Play me

Song she sang to me

Song she brang to me

Words that rang in me

Rhyme that sprang from me

Warmed the night

And what was right

Became me

You are the sun

I am the moon

You are the words

I am the tune

Play me

And so it was

That I came to travel

Upon a road

That was thorned and narrow

Another place

Another grace

Would save me

You are the sun

I am the moon

You are the word

I am the tune

Play me