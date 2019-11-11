La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Play me' de Neil Diamond

Herrera en COPE
Empezamos este lunes de resaca electoral con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con una balada romántica de uno de los grandes: Neil Diamond y su ‘Play Me’.
“Es la historia de una canción…
De un vals a medio tiempo, coincidiendo o dentro de aquel álbum, 'Moods', que hizo Neil Diamon que le convirtió en un artista multimillonario con canciones como 'Song sung blue' y alguna más, estaba escondida está bella melodía.
Hace un año dijo Neil Dimaond que se retiraba, que sufría Parkinson. Pero se queda por siempre el aire delicado y hermoso de canciones como este ‘Play me’.
Tú eres el sol
Yo soy la luna
Tú eres las palabras
Y yo la melodía..."
She was moring
And I was night time
I one day woke up
To find her lying
Beside my bed
I softly said
"Come take me"
For I've been lonely
In need of someone
As though I'd done
Someone wrong somewhere
I don't know where
Come lately
You are the sun
I am the moon
You are the words
I am the tune
Play me
Song she sang to me
Song she brang to me
Words that rang in me
Rhyme that sprang from me
Warmed the night
And what was right
Became me
You are the sun
I am the moon
You are the words
I am the tune
Play me
And so it was
That I came to travel
Upon a road
That was thorned and narrow
Another place
Another grace
Would save me
You are the sun
I am the moon
You are the word
I am the tune
Play me
