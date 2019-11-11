ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Play me' de Neil Diamond

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:29

    Empezamos este lunes de resaca electoral con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con una balada romántica de uno de los grandes: Neil Diamond y su ‘Play Me’.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    De un vals a medio tiempo, coincidiendo o dentro de aquel álbum, 'Moods', que hizo Neil Diamon que le convirtió en un artista multimillonario con canciones como 'Song sung blue'  y alguna más, estaba escondida está bella melodía.

    Hace un año dijo Neil Dimaond que se retiraba, que sufría Parkinson. Pero se queda por siempre el aire delicado y hermoso de canciones como este ‘Play me’.

    Tú eres el sol

    Yo soy la luna

    Tú eres las palabras

    Y yo la melodía..."

    Letra de ‘Play me’ de Neil Diamond

    She was moring
    And I was night time
    I one day woke up
    To find her lying
    Beside my bed
    I softly said
    "Come take me"
    For I've been lonely
    In need of someone
    As though I'd done
    Someone wrong somewhere
    I don't know where
    Come lately

    You are the sun
    I am the moon
    You are the words
    I am the tune
    Play me

    Song she sang to me
    Song she brang to me
    Words that rang in me
    Rhyme that sprang from me
    Warmed the night
    And what was right
    Became me

    You are the sun
    I am the moon
    You are the words
    I am the tune
    Play me

    And so it was
    That I came to travel
    Upon a road
    That was thorned and narrow
    Another place
    Another grace
    Would save me

    You are the sun
    I am the moon
    You are the word
    I am the tune
    Play me

