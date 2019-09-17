La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Native New Yorker' de Odyssey

Es probable que ustedes no se acuerden de un trío que empezaron siendo las López Sisters. Venían de Conética. Eran Lilian López y sus hermanas. Después fueron cayendo, entró Steven Collazo. Bueno, cogieron una vieja canción que había cantado Frankie Valli, que luego versionaría este Phillips, e hicieron una cosa de muy buen gusto para bailar en aquella tardía discoteca de los 70 mezclando alguna gota de soul, pero esencialmente un sonido disco muy elegante.

Fue el único y milagroso éxito de una banda. No necesariamente, tuvieron algún éxito más, pero esto está construido con el gusto, con la yema de los dedos, con el buen sabor para despertar una mañana de martes.

LETRA

Runnin' pretty, New York City girl (twenty-five, thirty-five)

Hello, baby, New York City girl

You grew up ridin' the subways, running with people

Up in Harlem, down on Broadway

You're no tramp, but you're no lady, talkin' that street talk

You're the heart and soul of New York City

And love, love is just a passing word

It's the thought you had in a taxi cab that got left on the curb

When he dropped you off and he stated firm

Oh, oh, oh (oh, oh, oh)

You're a native New Yorker

You should know the score by now (you should know by now)

You're a native New Yorker

Music plays, everyone's dancin' closer and closer

Makin' friends and findin' lovers

There you are lost in the shadows, searchin' for someone (searchin' for someone)

To set you free from New York City

And, whoa, where did all those yesterdays go

When you still believed love could really be like a Broadway show

You are the star, win the applause

Oh, oh, oh (oh, oh, oh)

You're a native New Yorker

No one opens the door

For a native New Yorker

Where did all those yesterdays go

When you still believed love could really be like a Broadway show

You're the star

You're a native New Yorker

You should know the score by now

You're a native New Yorker

You should know the score, you should know the score by now

You're a native New Yorker, oh, oh, oh (native, native, native, native New Yorker)

You're a native New Yorker

You're a native New Yorker

You should know the score (native, native, native, native New Yorker)

You're a native New Yorker

What you waitin' for, no one opens the door (you're a native New Yorker)

For a native, for a native New Yorker