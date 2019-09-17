ABC
    La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Native New Yorker' de Odyssey

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

     

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:54

    Es probable que ustedes no se acuerden de un trío que empezaron siendo las López Sisters. Venían de Conética. Eran Lilian López y sus hermanas. Después fueron cayendo, entró Steven Collazo. Bueno, cogieron una vieja canción que había cantado Frankie Valli, que luego versionaría este Phillips, e hicieron una cosa de muy buen gusto para bailar en aquella tardía discoteca de los 70 mezclando alguna gota de soul, pero esencialmente un sonido disco muy elegante.

    Fue el único y milagroso éxito de una banda. No necesariamente, tuvieron algún éxito más, pero esto está construido con el gusto, con la yema de los dedos, con el buen sabor para despertar una mañana de martes.

    LETRA

    Runnin' pretty, New York City girl (twenty-five, thirty-five)
    Hello, baby, New York City girl

    You grew up ridin' the subways, running with people
    Up in Harlem, down on Broadway
    You're no tramp, but you're no lady, talkin' that street talk
    You're the heart and soul of New York City

    And love, love is just a passing word
    It's the thought you had in a taxi cab that got left on the curb
    When he dropped you off and he stated firm

    Oh, oh, oh (oh, oh, oh)
    You're a native New Yorker
    You should know the score by now (you should know by now)
    You're a native New Yorker

    Music plays, everyone's dancin' closer and closer
    Makin' friends and findin' lovers
    There you are lost in the shadows, searchin' for someone (searchin' for someone)
    To set you free from New York City

    And, whoa, where did all those yesterdays go
    When you still believed love could really be like a Broadway show
    You are the star, win the applause

    Oh, oh, oh (oh, oh, oh)
    You're a native New Yorker
    No one opens the door
    For a native New Yorker

    Where did all those yesterdays go
    When you still believed love could really be like a Broadway show
    You're the star

    You're a native New Yorker
    You should know the score by now
    You're a native New Yorker

    You should know the score, you should know the score by now
    You're a native New Yorker, oh, oh, oh (native, native, native, native New Yorker)
    You're a native New Yorker

    You're a native New Yorker
    You should know the score (native, native, native, native New Yorker)
    You're a native New Yorker

    What you waitin' for, no one opens the door (you're a native New Yorker)
    For a native, for a native New Yorker

