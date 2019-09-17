La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Native New Yorker' de Odyssey

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Martes, 17 de septiembre 2019
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 07:54
Es probable que ustedes no se acuerden de un trío que empezaron siendo las López Sisters. Venían de Conética. Eran Lilian López y sus hermanas. Después fueron cayendo, entró Steven Collazo. Bueno, cogieron una vieja canción que había cantado Frankie Valli, que luego versionaría este Phillips, e hicieron una cosa de muy buen gusto para bailar en aquella tardía discoteca de los 70 mezclando alguna gota de soul, pero esencialmente un sonido disco muy elegante.
Fue el único y milagroso éxito de una banda. No necesariamente, tuvieron algún éxito más, pero esto está construido con el gusto, con la yema de los dedos, con el buen sabor para despertar una mañana de martes.
Runnin' pretty, New York City girl (twenty-five, thirty-five)
Hello, baby, New York City girl
You grew up ridin' the subways, running with people
Up in Harlem, down on Broadway
You're no tramp, but you're no lady, talkin' that street talk
You're the heart and soul of New York City
And love, love is just a passing word
It's the thought you had in a taxi cab that got left on the curb
When he dropped you off and he stated firm
Oh, oh, oh (oh, oh, oh)
You're a native New Yorker
You should know the score by now (you should know by now)
You're a native New Yorker
Music plays, everyone's dancin' closer and closer
Makin' friends and findin' lovers
There you are lost in the shadows, searchin' for someone (searchin' for someone)
To set you free from New York City
And, whoa, where did all those yesterdays go
When you still believed love could really be like a Broadway show
You are the star, win the applause
Oh, oh, oh (oh, oh, oh)
You're a native New Yorker
No one opens the door
For a native New Yorker
Where did all those yesterdays go
When you still believed love could really be like a Broadway show
You're the star
You're a native New Yorker
You should know the score by now
You're a native New Yorker
You should know the score, you should know the score by now
You're a native New Yorker, oh, oh, oh (native, native, native, native New Yorker)
You're a native New Yorker
You're a native New Yorker
You should know the score (native, native, native, native New Yorker)
You're a native New Yorker
What you waitin' for, no one opens the door (you're a native New Yorker)
For a native, for a native New Yorker