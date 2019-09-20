ABC
    La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Love Uprising'' de Tavares

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Audio

     

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 08:06

    Seguramente se acuerda usted de una banda llamada Tavares. Eran seis hermanos, unas veces fueron cinco, otras seis, luego cuatro, ahora son tres, originales de Cabo Verde, que habían nacido en Massachusetts.

    Eran los seis hermanos negros de la Costa Este que habían anunciado sus cosas en el blues, algo de soul, pero que descubrieron en los 70 que el filón indudablemente estaba en el mundo del disco, así que con sus monos imposibles llenos de brillos y de colorines, la cabeza que le daba la vuelta el pelo por todas partes y mucho ritmo y un paso muy especial, muy espectacular bailando e interpretando, llegaron al corazón de mucha gente a través de canciones como 'Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel', que era una de las canciones de Los Ángeles de Charlie o, especialmente, el 'More Than A Woman' de la Fiebre del sábado noche, los Bee Gees y compañía.

    Lo que pasa que los 80 cuando ya andaban, en el inicio de los 80, quizá un tanto de capa caída, tuvieron la buena idea de escribir y cantar una canción llamada 'Love Uprising', la rebelión del amor.

    LETRA

    The paranoia is in bloom, the P-R
    Transmissions will resume
    They'll try to push drugs
    That keep us all dumbed down and hope that
    We will never see the truth around
    (So come on)

    Another promise, another scene,
    Another package lie to keep us trapped in greed
    With all the green belts wrapped around our minds
    And endless red tape to keep the truth confined
    (So come on)

    They will not force us
    They will stop degrading us
    They will not control us
    We will be victorious
    (So come on)

    Interchanging mind control
    Come let the revolution take its toll if you could
    Flick a switch and open your third eye, you'd see that
    We should never be afraid to die
    (So come on)

    Rise up and take the power back, it's time that
    The fat cats had a heart attack, you know that
    Their time is coming to an end
    We have to unify and watch our flag ascend
    (So come on)

    They will not force us
    They will stop degrading us
    They will not control us
    We will be victorious
    (So come on)

    Hey, hey, hey, hey
    Hey, hey, hey, hey
    Hey, hey, hey, hey

    They will not force us
    They will stop degrading us
    They will not control us
    We will be victorious
    (So come on)

    Hey, hey, hey, hey

