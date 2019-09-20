La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Love Uprising'' de Tavares

Seguramente se acuerda usted de una banda llamada Tavares. Eran seis hermanos, unas veces fueron cinco, otras seis, luego cuatro, ahora son tres, originales de Cabo Verde, que habían nacido en Massachusetts.

Eran los seis hermanos negros de la Costa Este que habían anunciado sus cosas en el blues, algo de soul, pero que descubrieron en los 70 que el filón indudablemente estaba en el mundo del disco, así que con sus monos imposibles llenos de brillos y de colorines, la cabeza que le daba la vuelta el pelo por todas partes y mucho ritmo y un paso muy especial, muy espectacular bailando e interpretando, llegaron al corazón de mucha gente a través de canciones como 'Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel', que era una de las canciones de Los Ángeles de Charlie o, especialmente, el 'More Than A Woman' de la Fiebre del sábado noche, los Bee Gees y compañía.

Lo que pasa que los 80 cuando ya andaban, en el inicio de los 80, quizá un tanto de capa caída, tuvieron la buena idea de escribir y cantar una canción llamada 'Love Uprising', la rebelión del amor.

LETRA

The paranoia is in bloom, the P-R

Transmissions will resume

They'll try to push drugs

That keep us all dumbed down and hope that

We will never see the truth around

(So come on)

Another promise, another scene,

Another package lie to keep us trapped in greed

With all the green belts wrapped around our minds

And endless red tape to keep the truth confined

(So come on)

They will not force us

They will stop degrading us

They will not control us

We will be victorious

(So come on)

Interchanging mind control

Come let the revolution take its toll if you could

Flick a switch and open your third eye, you'd see that

We should never be afraid to die

(So come on)

Rise up and take the power back, it's time that

The fat cats had a heart attack, you know that

Their time is coming to an end

We have to unify and watch our flag ascend

(So come on)

They will not force us

They will stop degrading us

They will not control us

We will be victorious

(So come on)

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

They will not force us

They will stop degrading us

They will not control us

We will be victorious

(So come on)

Hey, hey, hey, hey