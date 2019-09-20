La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Love Uprising'' de Tavares

Herrera en COPE
Viernes, 20 de septiembre 2019
Seguramente se acuerda usted de una banda llamada Tavares. Eran seis hermanos, unas veces fueron cinco, otras seis, luego cuatro, ahora son tres, originales de Cabo Verde, que habían nacido en Massachusetts.
Eran los seis hermanos negros de la Costa Este que habían anunciado sus cosas en el blues, algo de soul, pero que descubrieron en los 70 que el filón indudablemente estaba en el mundo del disco, así que con sus monos imposibles llenos de brillos y de colorines, la cabeza que le daba la vuelta el pelo por todas partes y mucho ritmo y un paso muy especial, muy espectacular bailando e interpretando, llegaron al corazón de mucha gente a través de canciones como 'Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel', que era una de las canciones de Los Ángeles de Charlie o, especialmente, el 'More Than A Woman' de la Fiebre del sábado noche, los Bee Gees y compañía.
Lo que pasa que los 80 cuando ya andaban, en el inicio de los 80, quizá un tanto de capa caída, tuvieron la buena idea de escribir y cantar una canción llamada 'Love Uprising', la rebelión del amor.
