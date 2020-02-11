La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Little Italy” de Stephen Bishop & Chaka Khan

Herrera en COPE
Este martes en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' tenemos un dúo con uno de los grandes artistas nrteamericanos, Stephen Bishop & Chaka Khan: "Litlle Italy".
“Es la historia de una canción…
Stephen Bishop fue siempre un cantante discreto pero con mucho gusto. Artista también de artistas, de Garfunkel, de Clapton, de muchos otros.
Una vez editó un disco monumental ‘Careless’ y de la cara B del segundo single surgió una bellísima canción que canta con Chaka Khan: “Litlle Italy”.
Hay gente bailando en las calles
En la pequeña Italia..."
Can't you hear the parade
Somebody's calling my name
There on the sidewalk
And all the people turn their heads to see
Ah mama,
Am I holding on to the wings of a prayer
Waiting for Rosie,
Tell me do ya think she cares
Ah, dancing in the streets,
In little Italy
Ah, there all dancing in the streets, in little Italy
I'm am an old woman
And your old enough to live your own life
But stay out of the barrels
The boys are seeing you with the clowns
Ah but Rosie,
She gotta rainbow round her shoulder
You better not loose her,
Wild flowers make her heart sing
Ah, there dancing in the streets,
in little Italy
Ah, there are dancing in the streets,
In little Italy
Do do do do do do do
Bah bah bah bah bah bah
Bah bah bah bah bah bah
Ah, there all dancing in the streets,
In little Italy
Ah, there are dancing in the streets,
In little Italy
