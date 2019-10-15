La canción de hoy de Herrera: "All Around The World' de Lisa Stansfield y Barry White

Herrera en COPE
Martes, 15 de octubre 2019
Allá por el 89, Lisa Stansfield compuso con su marido 'All Around The World', que fue un éxito masivo. Después se juntó con Barry White y un poquito de pastiche hablado en la entrada, la verdad es que crearon una versión de la canción que era la perfecta síntesis de la Bella y la Bestia.
I don't know where my baby is
But I'll find him, somewhere, somehow
I've got to let him know how much I care
I'll never give up looking for my baby
Been around the world and I, I, I
I can't find my baby
I don't know when, I don't know why
Why he's gone away
And I don't know where he can be, my baby
But I'm gonna find him
We had a quarrel and I let myself go
I said so many things, things he didn't know
And I was oh, oh, so bad
And I don't think he's comin' back
He gave the reason, the reasons he should go
And he said things he hadn't said before
And he was oh, oh, so mad
And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back
I did too much lyin', wasted too much time
Now I'm here a-cryin', I, I, I
Been around the world and I, I, I
I can't find my baby
I don't know when, I don't know why
Why he's gone away
And I don't know where he can be, my baby
But I'm gonna find him
So open hearted, he never did me wrong
I was the one, the weakest one of all
And now I'm oh, oh, so sad
And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back
I did too much lyin', wasted too much time
Now I'm here a-cryin', I, I, I
Been around the world and I, I, I
I can't find my baby
I don't know when, I don't know why
Why he's gone away
And I don't know where he can be, my baby
But I'm gonna find him, I'm going to find him, my baby
I did too much lyin', wasted too much time
Now I'm here a-cryin', I, I, I
Been around the world and I, I, I
I can't find my baby
I don't know when, I don't know why
Why he's gone away
And I don't know where he can be, my baby
But I'm gonna find him
I've been around the world, lookin' for my baby
Been around the world, and I'm gonna, I'm gonna find him
Been around the world and I, I, I
I can't find my baby
I don't know when, I don't know why
Why he's gone away
And I don't know where he can be, my baby
But I'm gonna find him