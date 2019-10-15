La canción de hoy de Herrera: "All Around The World' de Lisa Stansfield y Barry White

Allá por el 89, Lisa Stansfield compuso con su marido 'All Around The World', que fue un éxito masivo. Después se juntó con Barry White y un poquito de pastiche hablado en la entrada, la verdad es que crearon una versión de la canción que era la perfecta síntesis de la Bella y la Bestia.

LETRA

I don't know where my baby is

But I'll find him, somewhere, somehow

I've got to let him know how much I care

I'll never give up looking for my baby

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can't find my baby

I don't know when, I don't know why

Why he's gone away

And I don't know where he can be, my baby

But I'm gonna find him

We had a quarrel and I let myself go

I said so many things, things he didn't know

And I was oh, oh, so bad

And I don't think he's comin' back

He gave the reason, the reasons he should go

And he said things he hadn't said before

And he was oh, oh, so mad

And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back

I did too much lyin', wasted too much time

Now I'm here a-cryin', I, I, I

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can't find my baby

I don't know when, I don't know why

Why he's gone away

And I don't know where he can be, my baby

But I'm gonna find him

So open hearted, he never did me wrong

I was the one, the weakest one of all

And now I'm oh, oh, so sad

And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back

I did too much lyin', wasted too much time

Now I'm here a-cryin', I, I, I

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can't find my baby

I don't know when, I don't know why

Why he's gone away

And I don't know where he can be, my baby

But I'm gonna find him, I'm going to find him, my baby

I did too much lyin', wasted too much time

Now I'm here a-cryin', I, I, I

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can't find my baby

I don't know when, I don't know why

Why he's gone away

And I don't know where he can be, my baby

But I'm gonna find him

I've been around the world, lookin' for my baby

Been around the world, and I'm gonna, I'm gonna find him

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can't find my baby

I don't know when, I don't know why

Why he's gone away

And I don't know where he can be, my baby

But I'm gonna find him