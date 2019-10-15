ABC
Boletín

Programas

Herrera en COPE

Herrera en COPE

Con Carlos Herrera

Lunes a viernes de 06h a 13h

    TEST DE VOTO 10-N

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: "All Around The World' de Lisa Stansfield y Barry White

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

     

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:56

    Allá por el 89, Lisa Stansfield compuso con su marido 'All Around The World', que fue un éxito masivo. Después se juntó con Barry White y un poquito de pastiche hablado en la entrada, la verdad es que crearon una versión de la canción que era la perfecta síntesis de la Bella y la Bestia.

    LETRA

    I don't know where my baby is
    But I'll find him, somewhere, somehow
    I've got to let him know how much I care
    I'll never give up looking for my baby
    Been around the world and I, I, I
    I can't find my baby
    I don't know when, I don't know why
    Why he's gone away
    And I don't know where he can be, my baby
    But I'm gonna find him
    We had a quarrel and I let myself go
    I said so many things, things he didn't know
    And I was oh, oh, so bad
    And I don't think he's comin' back
    He gave the reason, the reasons he should go
    And he said things he hadn't said before
    And he was oh, oh, so mad
    And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back
    I did too much lyin', wasted too much time
    Now I'm here a-cryin', I, I, I
    Been around the world and I, I, I
    I can't find my baby
    I don't know when, I don't know why
    Why he's gone away
    And I don't know where he can be, my baby
    But I'm gonna find him
    So open hearted, he never did me wrong
    I was the one, the weakest one of all
    And now I'm oh, oh, so sad
    And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back
    I did too much lyin', wasted too much time
    Now I'm here a-cryin', I, I, I
    Been around the world and I, I, I
    I can't find my baby
    I don't know when, I don't know why
    Why he's gone away
    And I don't know where he can be, my baby
    But I'm gonna find him, I'm going to find him, my baby
    I did too much lyin', wasted too much time
    Now I'm here a-cryin', I, I, I
    Been around the world and I, I, I
    I can't find my baby
    I don't know when, I don't know why
    Why he's gone away
    And I don't know where he can be, my baby
    But I'm gonna find him
    I've been around the world, lookin' for my baby
    Been around the world, and I'm gonna, I'm gonna find him
    Been around the world and I, I, I
    I can't find my baby
    I don't know when, I don't know why
    Why he's gone away
    And I don't know where he can be, my baby
    But I'm gonna find him

    Lo más

    Lo último