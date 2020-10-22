La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc

Era 1975, cuatro chavales de Manchester forman un grupo muy de los 70 pero muy denso, intenso, un pop-rock realmente elegante y profundo. Se llamaban 10cc (10 centímetros cúbicos): ‘Las cosas que hacemos por amor’ (‘The things we do for love’).
Demasiados corazones rotos han caído al río
Demasiadas almas solitarias han caído al mar
Cuántas son las cosas que hacemos por amor…
Letra de la canción ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc
Too many broken hearts have fallen in the river Too many lonely souls have drifted out to sea You lay your bets and then you pay the price The things we do for love, the things we do for love
Communication is the problem to the answer You've got her number and your hand is on the phone The weather's turned and all the lines are down The things we do for love, the things we do for love
Like walking in the rain and the snow When there's nowhere to go And you're feelin' like a part of you is dying And you're looking for the answer in her eyes You think you're gonna break up Then she says she wants to make up
Ooh you made me love you Ooh you've got a way Ooh you had me crawling up the wall
Like walking in the rain and the snow When there's nowhere to go And you're feelin' like a part of you is dying And you're looking for the answer in her eyes You think you're gonna break up Then she says she wants to make up
Ooh you made me love you Ooh you've got a way Ooh you had me crawling up the wall
A compromise would surely help the situation Agree to disagree but disagree to part When after all it's just a compromise of The things we do for love, the things we do for love