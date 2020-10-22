La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc

Un poco de amor con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Era 1975, cuatro chavales de Manchester forman un grupo muy de los 70 pero muy denso, intenso, un pop-rock realmente elegante y profundo. Se llamaban 10cc (10 centímetros cúbicos): ‘Las cosas que hacemos por amor’ (‘The things we do for love’).

Demasiados corazones rotos han caído al río

Demasiadas almas solitarias han caído al mar

Cuántas son las cosas que hacemos por amor…

Letra de la canción ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc

Too many broken hearts have fallen in the river

Too many lonely souls have drifted out to sea

You lay your bets and then you pay the price

The things we do for love, the things we do for love

Communication is the problem to the answer

You've got her number and your hand is on the phone

The weather's turned and all the lines are down

The things we do for love, the things we do for love

Like walking in the rain and the snow

When there's nowhere to go

And you're feelin' like a part of you is dying

And you're looking for the answer in her eyes

You think you're gonna break up

Then she says she wants to make up

Ooh you made me love you

Ooh you've got a way

Ooh you had me crawling up the wall

Like walking in the rain and the snow

When there's nowhere to go

And you're feelin' like a part of you is dying

And you're looking for the answer in her eyes

You think you're gonna break up

Then she says she wants to make up

Ooh you made me love you

Ooh you've got a way

Ooh you had me crawling up the wall

A compromise would surely help the situation

Agree to disagree but disagree to part

When after all it's just a compromise of

The things we do for love, the things we do for love

