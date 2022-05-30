La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mother and child reunion’ de Paul Simon

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mother and child reunion’ de Paul Simon.

“Es la historia de una canción…

La ‘Reunión de madre e hijo’ que era el nombre de un plato de pollo y huevo que había conocido Paul Simon una vez y como respuesta a una canción deJimmy Cliffse fue a Jamaica a grabar esta maravilla.









Letra de la canción ‘Mother and child reunion’ de Paul Simon





No, I would not give you false hope

On this strange and mournful day

But the mother and child reunion

Is only a motion away

Oh, little darling of mine

I can't for the life of me

Remember a sadder day

I know they say let it be

But it just don't work out that way

And the course of a lifetime runs

Over and over again

No, I would not give you false hope (no)

On this strange and mournful day

But the mother and child reunion

Is only a motion away

Oh, little darling of mine

I just can't believe it's so

Though it seems strange to say

I never been laid so low

In such a mysterious way

And the course of a lifetime runs

Over and over again

But I would not give you false hope (no)

On this strange and mournful day

When the mother and child reunion

Is only a motion away

Oh, oh, the mother and child reunion

Is only a motion away

Oh, the mother and child reunion

Is only a moment away (oh oh)

Oh, the mother and child reunion

Is only a motion away

Oh (oh), the mother and child reunion

Is only a moment away

Oh, oh, the mother and child reunion

Oh, is only a motion away

Oh, the mother and child reunion

Is only a moment away (way, way, way)



