La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mother and child reunion’ de Paul Simon

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mother and child reunion’ de Paul Simon.
“Es la historia de una canción…
La ‘Reunión de madre e hijo’ que era el nombre de un plato de pollo y huevo que había conocido Paul Simon una vez y como respuesta a una canción deJimmy Cliffse fue a Jamaica a grabar esta maravilla.
Letra de la canción ‘Mother and child reunion’ de Paul Simon
No, I would not give you false hope
On this strange and mournful day
But the mother and child reunion
Is only a motion away
- Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Oh, little darling of mine
I can't for the life of me
Remember a sadder day
I know they say let it be
But it just don't work out that way
And the course of a lifetime runs
Over and over again
No, I would not give you false hope (no)
On this strange and mournful day
But the mother and child reunion
Is only a motion away
Oh, little darling of mine
I just can't believe it's so
Though it seems strange to say
I never been laid so low
In such a mysterious way
And the course of a lifetime runs
Over and over again
But I would not give you false hope (no)
On this strange and mournful day
When the mother and child reunion
Is only a motion away
Oh, oh, the mother and child reunion
Is only a motion away
Oh, the mother and child reunion
Is only a moment away (oh oh)
Oh, the mother and child reunion
Is only a motion away
Oh (oh), the mother and child reunion
Is only a moment away
Oh, oh, the mother and child reunion
Oh, is only a motion away
Oh, the mother and child reunion
Is only a moment away (way, way, way)