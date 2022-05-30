COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mother and child reunion’ de Paul Simon

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mother and child reunion’ de Paul Simon.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    La ‘Reunión de madre e hijo’ que era el nombre de un plato de pollo y huevo que había conocido Paul Simon una vez y como respuesta a una canción deJimmy Cliffse fue a Jamaica a grabar esta maravilla.



    Letra de la canción ‘Mother and child reunion’ de Paul Simon


    No, I would not give you false hope
    On this strange and mournful day
    But the mother and child reunion
    Is only a motion away

    Oh, little darling of mine
    I can't for the life of me
    Remember a sadder day
    I know they say let it be
    But it just don't work out that way
    And the course of a lifetime runs
    Over and over again

    No, I would not give you false hope (no)
    On this strange and mournful day
    But the mother and child reunion
    Is only a motion away

    Oh, little darling of mine
    I just can't believe it's so
    Though it seems strange to say
    I never been laid so low
    In such a mysterious way
    And the course of a lifetime runs
    Over and over again

    But I would not give you false hope (no)
    On this strange and mournful day
    When the mother and child reunion
    Is only a motion away

    Oh, oh, the mother and child reunion
    Is only a motion away
    Oh, the mother and child reunion
    Is only a moment away (oh oh)

    Oh, the mother and child reunion
    Is only a motion away
    Oh (oh), the mother and child reunion
    Is only a moment away

    Oh, oh, the mother and child reunion
    Oh, is only a motion away
    Oh, the mother and child reunion
    Is only a moment away (way, way, way)


