La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Long train runnin’ de Curiosity Killed the cat

Damas y caballeros, seguro saben cuál es. Claro aquella vieja canción de los The Doobie Brothers, ‘El tren de largo recorrido’; esta vez en la versión de Curiosity Killed the cat, ‘La curiosidad mató al gato’. Vean ustedes qué peculiar, qué sabroso.
Era una banda británica muy de los 80. ‘La curiosidad mató al gato’ versionando a los The Doobie Brothers.
Letra de la canción ‘Long train runnin’ de Curiosity Killed the cat
Down around the corner Half a mile from here You see them long trains runnin' And you watch them disappear
Without love Where would you be now? Without love
You know I saw Miss Lucy Down along the tracks She lost her home and her family And she won't be coming back
Without love Where would you be right now? Without love
Well, the Illinois central And the Southern Central Freight Got to keep on pushin', mama You know they're runnin' late
Without love Where would you be now-na-na-now? Without love
Well, the Illinois Central And the Southern Central Freight Got to keep on pushin' mama 'Cause you know they're runnin' late
Without love Where would you be now? Without love
Well, pistons keep on churnin' And the wheels go 'round and 'round And the steel rails are cold and hard On the mountains they go down
Without love Where would you be right now? Without love Ooh, where would you be now?
Mmm, got to get you, baby, baby, won't you move it down? Won't you move it down? Baby, baby, baby, baby, won't you move it down? When the big train run When the train is movin' on I got to keep on movin' Keep on movin' Won't you keep on movin'? Gonna keep on movin'