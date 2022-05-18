COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Long train runnin’ de Curiosity Killed the cat

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Long train runnin’ de Curiosity Killed the cat.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Damas y caballeros, seguro saben cuál es. Claro aquella vieja canción de los The Doobie Brothers, ‘El tren de largo recorrido’; esta vez en la versión de Curiosity Killed the cat, ‘La curiosidad mató al gato’. Vean ustedes qué peculiar, qué sabroso.

    Era una banda británica muy de los 80. ‘La curiosidad mató al gato’ versionando a los The Doobie Brothers.



    Letra de la canción ‘Long train runnin’ de Curiosity Killed the cat


    Down around the corner
    Half a mile from here
    You see them long trains runnin'
    And you watch them disappear

    Without love
    Where would you be now?
    Without love

    You know I saw Miss Lucy
    Down along the tracks
    She lost her home and her family
    And she won't be coming back

    Without love
    Where would you be right now?
    Without love

    Well, the Illinois central
    And the Southern Central Freight
    Got to keep on pushin', mama
    You know they're runnin' late

    Without love
    Where would you be now-na-na-now?
    Without love

    Well, the Illinois Central
    And the Southern Central Freight
    Got to keep on pushin' mama
    'Cause you know they're runnin' late

    Without love
    Where would you be now?
    Without love

    Well, pistons keep on churnin'
    And the wheels go 'round and 'round
    And the steel rails are cold and hard
    On the mountains they go down

    Without love
    Where would you be right now?
    Without love
    Ooh, where would you be now?

    Mmm, got to get you, baby, baby, won't you move it down?
    Won't you move it down?
    Baby, baby, baby, baby, won't you move it down?
    When the big train run
    When the train is movin' on
    I got to keep on movin'
    Keep on movin'
    Won't you keep on movin'?
    Gonna keep on movin'

