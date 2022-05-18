La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Long train runnin’ de Curiosity Killed the cat

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Long train runnin’ de Curiosity Killed the cat.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Damas y caballeros, seguro saben cuál es. Claro aquella vieja canción de los The Doobie Brothers, ‘El tren de largo recorrido’; esta vez en la versión de Curiosity Killed the cat, ‘La curiosidad mató al gato’. Vean ustedes qué peculiar, qué sabroso.

Era una banda británica muy de los 80. ‘La curiosidad mató al gato’ versionando a los The Doobie Brothers.









Letra de la canción ‘Long train runnin’ de Curiosity Killed the cat





Down around the corner

Half a mile from here

You see them long trains runnin'

And you watch them disappear

Without love

Where would you be now?

Without love

You know I saw Miss Lucy

Down along the tracks

She lost her home and her family

And she won't be coming back

Without love

Where would you be right now?

Without love

Well, the Illinois central

And the Southern Central Freight

Got to keep on pushin', mama

You know they're runnin' late

Without love

Where would you be now-na-na-now?

Without love

Well, the Illinois Central

And the Southern Central Freight

Got to keep on pushin' mama

'Cause you know they're runnin' late

Without love

Where would you be now?

Without love

Well, pistons keep on churnin'

And the wheels go 'round and 'round

And the steel rails are cold and hard

On the mountains they go down

Without love

Where would you be right now?

Without love

Ooh, where would you be now?

Mmm, got to get you, baby, baby, won't you move it down?

Won't you move it down?

Baby, baby, baby, baby, won't you move it down?

When the big train run

When the train is movin' on

I got to keep on movin'

Keep on movin'

Won't you keep on movin'?

Gonna keep on movin'

