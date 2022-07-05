La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Hard to handle’ de The black crowes

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Hard to handle’ de The black crowes
“Es la historia de una canción…
Esta es una vieja melodía melodía de Otis Redding que revisaron en los 90 los Black Crowes la banda de los hermanos Robinson
Letra de la canción ‘Hard to handle’ de The black crowes
Baby, here I am
I'm the man on the scene
I can give you what you want
But you gotta come home with me
- Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
I've got some good old lovin'
And I got some more in store
When I get through throwin' it on you
You gotta come back for more
Boys and things that come by the dozen
That ain't nothin' but drugstore lovin'
Hey little thing, let me light your candle
'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around
Action speaks louder than words
And I'm a man of great experience
I know you got another man
But I can love you better than him
Take my hand, don't be afraid
I'm gonna prove every word I say
I'm advertising love for free
So you can place your ad with me
Boys will come along, a dime by the dozen
That ain't nothing but ten cent lovin'
Hey little thing, let me light your candle
'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around
Yeah
Hard to handle now
Oh, baby
Baby, here I am
I'm the man on your scene
I can give you what you want
But you gotta come home with me
I've got some good old lovin'
And I got some more in store
When I get through throwin' it on you
You gotta come runnin' back for more
Boys will run along, a dime by the dozen
That ain't nothin' but drugstore lovin'
Hey little thing, let me light your candle
'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around
Hard
Hard to handle now
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Boys will run along, a dime by the dozen
That ain't nothing but ten cent lovin'
Hey little babe, let me light your candle
'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around
Yeah
So hard to handle now
Oh, yeah
Baby
Good lovin'
Baby
Baby
Oh, good lovin'
I need good lovin'
I got to have, oh yeah
Yeah
So hard to handle, now, yeah
LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Jota de mi balcón’ de Imperio de Triana