La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Hard to handle’ de The black crowes

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Hard to handle’ de The black crowes

“Es la historia de una canción…

Esta es una vieja melodía melodía de Otis Redding que revisaron en los 90 los Black Crowes la banda de los hermanos Robinson









Letra de la canción ‘Hard to handle’ de The black crowes





Baby, here I am

I'm the man on the scene

I can give you what you want

But you gotta come home with me

I've got some good old lovin'

And I got some more in store

When I get through throwin' it on you

You gotta come back for more

Boys and things that come by the dozen

That ain't nothin' but drugstore lovin'

Hey little thing, let me light your candle

'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around

Action speaks louder than words

And I'm a man of great experience

I know you got another man

But I can love you better than him

Take my hand, don't be afraid

I'm gonna prove every word I say

I'm advertising love for free

So you can place your ad with me

Boys will come along, a dime by the dozen

That ain't nothing but ten cent lovin'

Hey little thing, let me light your candle

'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around

Yeah

Hard to handle now

Oh, baby

Baby, here I am

I'm the man on your scene

I can give you what you want

But you gotta come home with me

I've got some good old lovin'

And I got some more in store

When I get through throwin' it on you

You gotta come runnin' back for more

Boys will run along, a dime by the dozen

That ain't nothin' but drugstore lovin'

Hey little thing, let me light your candle

'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around

Hard

Hard to handle now

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Boys will run along, a dime by the dozen

That ain't nothing but ten cent lovin'

Hey little babe, let me light your candle

'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around

Yeah

So hard to handle now

Oh, yeah

Baby

Good lovin'

Baby

Baby

Oh, good lovin'

I need good lovin'

I got to have, oh yeah

Yeah

So hard to handle, now, yeah





