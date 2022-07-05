COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Hard to handle’ de The black crowes

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Actualizado 07:38

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Hard to handle’ de The black crowes

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Esta es una vieja melodía melodía de Otis Redding que revisaron en los 90 los Black Crowes la banda de los hermanos Robinson



    Letra de la canción ‘Hard to handle’ de The black crowes


    Baby, here I am
    I'm the man on the scene
    I can give you what you want
    But you gotta come home with me

    I've got some good old lovin'
    And I got some more in store
    When I get through throwin' it on you
    You gotta come back for more

    Boys and things that come by the dozen
    That ain't nothin' but drugstore lovin'
    Hey little thing, let me light your candle
    'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around

    Action speaks louder than words
    And I'm a man of great experience
    I know you got another man
    But I can love you better than him

    Take my hand, don't be afraid
    I'm gonna prove every word I say
    I'm advertising love for free
    So you can place your ad with me

    Boys will come along, a dime by the dozen
    That ain't nothing but ten cent lovin'
    Hey little thing, let me light your candle
    'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around

    Yeah
    Hard to handle now
    Oh, baby

    Baby, here I am
    I'm the man on your scene
    I can give you what you want
    But you gotta come home with me

    I've got some good old lovin'
    And I got some more in store
    When I get through throwin' it on you
    You gotta come runnin' back for more

    Boys will run along, a dime by the dozen
    That ain't nothin' but drugstore lovin'
    Hey little thing, let me light your candle
    'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around

    Hard
    Hard to handle now
    Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

    Boys will run along, a dime by the dozen
    That ain't nothing but ten cent lovin'
    Hey little babe, let me light your candle
    'Cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets around

    Yeah
    So hard to handle now
    Oh, yeah

    Baby
    Good lovin'
    Baby
    Baby
    Oh, good lovin'
    I need good lovin'

    I got to have, oh yeah
    Yeah
    So hard to handle, now, yeah


