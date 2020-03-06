ABC

La canción del día de Herrera: 'I'm Glad You're Here With Me Tonight' de Neil Diamond

No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

Termianmos esta semana con una románticva melodía en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE'‘I'm glad you're here with me tonight’ de Neil Diamond.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1977 Neil Diamond público una canción con Barbara Streisand llamada ‘You don't bring me flowers (‘No me mandas flores’).  

El caso es que como tengo el empacho ya de las torrijas de Semana Santa y suficiente dosis de azúcar he optado por otra canción de ese disco, deliciosa: ‘I'm Glad You're Here With Me Tonight’  (‘Me alegra que estés conmigo aquí esta noche’).  

Letra de la canción ‘I'm glad you're here with me tonight’ de Neil Diamond

 Well, there's no need explaining
It doesn't really matter anyway
So you let the rain in
And bein' sorry is not enough to say
And though you'll never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight

Hey babe, the sun shines on you
Even though the skies are dark and gray
Well, if I have to miss you
I'd just as soon begin some other day
And though you'll never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight

Out there in the storm
Not everyone is safe and warm

Now the leaves are falling
I guess they didn't have much more to say
And with the winter calling
It's gonna be a long and lonely day
And though you'll never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight

'Cause out there in the storm
Not everyone is safe and warm
Oh, no...

And if we never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight

And if we never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight

So glad, to have you babe
So glad baby
Mmmm
Oh yes, feels like old times

