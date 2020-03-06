La canción del día de Herrera: 'I'm Glad You're Here With Me Tonight' de Neil Diamond

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 07:58
Termianmos esta semana con una románticva melodía en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘I'm glad you're here with me tonight’ de Neil Diamond.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En 1977 Neil Diamond público una canción con Barbara Streisand llamada ‘You don't bring me flowers’ (‘No me mandas flores’).
El caso es que como tengo el empacho ya de las torrijas de Semana Santa y suficiente dosis de azúcar he optado por otra canción de ese disco, deliciosa: ‘I'm Glad You're Here With Me Tonight’ (‘Me alegra que estés conmigo aquí esta noche’).
Well, there's no need explaining
It doesn't really matter anyway
So you let the rain in
And bein' sorry is not enough to say
And though you'll never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight
Hey babe, the sun shines on you
Even though the skies are dark and gray
Well, if I have to miss you
I'd just as soon begin some other day
And though you'll never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight
Out there in the storm
Not everyone is safe and warm
Now the leaves are falling
I guess they didn't have much more to say
And with the winter calling
It's gonna be a long and lonely day
And though you'll never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight
'Cause out there in the storm
Not everyone is safe and warm
Oh, no...
And if we never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight
And if we never make it right
I'm glad you're here with me tonight
So glad, to have you babe
So glad baby
Mmmm
Oh yes, feels like old times
En directo