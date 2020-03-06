La canción del día de Herrera: 'I'm Glad You're Here With Me Tonight' de Neil Diamond

Termianmos esta semana con una románticva melodía en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘I'm glad you're here with me tonight’ de Neil Diamond.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1977 Neil Diamond público una canción con Barbara Streisand llamada ‘You don't bring me flowers’ (‘No me mandas flores’).

El caso es que como tengo el empacho ya de las torrijas de Semana Santa y suficiente dosis de azúcar he optado por otra canción de ese disco, deliciosa: ‘I'm Glad You're Here With Me Tonight’ (‘Me alegra que estés conmigo aquí esta noche’).

Letra de la canción ‘I'm glad you're here with me tonight’ de Neil Diamond

Well, there's no need explaining

It doesn't really matter anyway

So you let the rain in

And bein' sorry is not enough to say

And though you'll never make it right

I'm glad you're here with me tonight

Hey babe, the sun shines on you

Even though the skies are dark and gray

Well, if I have to miss you

I'd just as soon begin some other day

And though you'll never make it right

I'm glad you're here with me tonight

Out there in the storm

Not everyone is safe and warm

Now the leaves are falling

I guess they didn't have much more to say

And with the winter calling

It's gonna be a long and lonely day

And though you'll never make it right

I'm glad you're here with me tonight

'Cause out there in the storm

Not everyone is safe and warm

Oh, no...

And if we never make it right

I'm glad you're here with me tonight

And if we never make it right

I'm glad you're here with me tonight

So glad, to have you babe

So glad baby

Mmmm

Oh yes, feels like old times