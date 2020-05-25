La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Don't give up on us’ de David Soul

Un éxito mundial para la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Don't give up on us’ de David Soul

“Es la historia de una canción…

Davi Soul era actor, con cierto éxito en alguna serie, era Hutch en la serie de 'Starsky & Hutch' que los más cafeteros recordarán, pero Soul había sido cantante antes que actor y no era del todo malo. En el año 77 consiguió un rotundo éxito mundial con esta canción: ‘Don't give up on us’ (‘No renuncies a lo nuestro’)

No renuncies a lo nuestro

Todavía vale la pena intentarlo una vez más…”

Letra de la canción ‘Don't give up on us’ de David Soul

Don't give up on us, baby

Don't make the wrong seem right

The future isn't just one night

It's written in the moonlight

Painted on the stars

We can't change ours

Don't give up on us, baby

We're still worth one more try

I know we put a last one by

Just for a rainy evening

When maybe stars are few

Don't give up on us, I know

We can still come through

I really lost my head last night

You've got a right to start believin'

There's still a little love left, even so

Don't give up on us, baby

Lord knows we've come this far

Can't we stay the way we are?

The angel and the dreamer

Who sometimes plays a fool

Don't give up on us, I know

We can still come through

It's written in the moonlight

and painted on the stars

We can't change ours

Don't give up on us, baby

We're still worth one more try

I know we put a last one by

Just for a rainy evening

When maybe stars are few

Don't give up on us, I know

We can still come through

Don't give up on us, baby

Don't give up on us, baby