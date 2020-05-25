ABC

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Don't give up on us’ de David Soul

“Es la historia de una canción…

Davi Soul era actor, con cierto éxito en alguna serie, era Hutch en la serie de 'Starsky & Hutch' que los más cafeteros recordarán, pero Soul había sido cantante antes que actor y no era del todo malo. En el año 77 consiguió un rotundo éxito mundial con esta canción: ‘Don't give up on us’ (‘No renuncies a lo nuestro’)

No renuncies a lo nuestro

Todavía vale la pena intentarlo una vez más…”

Letra de la canción ‘Don't give up on us’ de David Soul

Don't give up on us, baby
Don't make the wrong seem right
The future isn't just one night
It's written in the moonlight
Painted on the stars
We can't change ours

Don't give up on us, baby
We're still worth one more try
I know we put a last one by
Just for a rainy evening
When maybe stars are few
Don't give up on us, I know
We can still come through

I really lost my head last night
You've got a right to start believin'
There's still a little love left, even so

Don't give up on us, baby
Lord knows we've come this far
Can't we stay the way we are?
The angel and the dreamer
Who sometimes plays a fool
Don't give up on us, I know
We can still come through

It's written in the moonlight
and painted on the stars
We can't change ours

Don't give up on us, baby
We're still worth one more try
I know we put a last one by
Just for a rainy evening
When maybe stars are few
Don't give up on us, I know
We can still come through

Don't give up on us, baby
Don't give up on us, baby

