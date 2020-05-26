ABC

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Day in day out’ de Nat King Cole

No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

Audio

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 14:00

Un martes con ritmo con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Day in day out’ de Nat King Cole

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1939 dos inspirados autores crearon esta melodía ‘Day in day out’, (‘Día a día’) que habían interpretado Petula Clark, Frank Sinatra o Bing Crosby.

En el 64 hizo la versión clave aquel adorable, único, extraordinario artista llamado Nat King Cole.

Día tras día

El mismo viejo budú sigue de cerca

El mismo viejo bombardeo en mi corazón

Cuando pienso en ti

Nena pienso en ti día tras día…"

Letra de la canción ‘Day in day out’ de Nat King Cole

Day in, day out
The same old voodoo follows me about
The same old pounding in my heart
Whenever I think of you
And darling I think of you

Day in and day out

Day out, day n
I needn't tell you how my days begin
When I awake I get up with a tingle
One possibility in view
That possibility of maybe seeing you

Come rain, come shine
I meet you and to me the day is fine
Then I kiss your lips, and the pounding becomes
The oceans roar, a thousand drums
Can't you see it's love, can there be any doubt
When there it is, day in, day out

Come rain, come shine
I meet you and to me the day is fine
Then I kiss your lips, and the pounding becomes
The oceans roar, a thousand drums
Can't you see it's love, can there be any doubt
When there it is, day in, day out

Then I kiss your lips, and the pounding becomes
The oceans roar, a thousand drums
Can't you see it's love, can there be any doubt
When there it is, day in, day out

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Don't give up on us’ de David Soul

Etiquetas

Radio en directo COPE
  • item no encontrado

Lo más

Lo último

En directo

Mediodía COPE

Antonio Herraiz y Marta Ruiz

Reproducir
Directo Mediodía COPE

Mediodía COPE

Antonio Herraiz y Marta Ruiz

Escuchar

Recomendados