La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Day in day out’ de Nat King Cole

Un martes con ritmo con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Day in day out’ de Nat King Cole

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1939 dos inspirados autores crearon esta melodía ‘Day in day out’, (‘Día a día’) que habían interpretado Petula Clark, Frank Sinatra o Bing Crosby.

En el 64 hizo la versión clave aquel adorable, único, extraordinario artista llamado Nat King Cole.

Día tras día

El mismo viejo budú sigue de cerca

El mismo viejo bombardeo en mi corazón

Cuando pienso en ti

Nena pienso en ti día tras día…"

Letra de la canción ‘Day in day out’ de Nat King Cole

Day in, day out

The same old voodoo follows me about

The same old pounding in my heart

Whenever I think of you

And darling I think of you

Day in and day out

Day out, day n

I needn't tell you how my days begin

When I awake I get up with a tingle

One possibility in view

That possibility of maybe seeing you

Come rain, come shine

I meet you and to me the day is fine

Then I kiss your lips, and the pounding becomes

The oceans roar, a thousand drums

Can't you see it's love, can there be any doubt

When there it is, day in, day out

Come rain, come shine

I meet you and to me the day is fine

Then I kiss your lips, and the pounding becomes

The oceans roar, a thousand drums

Can't you see it's love, can there be any doubt

When there it is, day in, day out

Then I kiss your lips, and the pounding becomes

The oceans roar, a thousand drums

Can't you see it's love, can there be any doubt

When there it is, day in, day out

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Don't give up on us’ de David Soul