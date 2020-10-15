La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot
No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves
Tiempo de lectura: 2' Actualizado 09:04
"Es la historia de una canción. En el año 70, un canadiense llamado Gordon Lightfoot, de gran predicamento en muchas estrellas y grandes estrellas del folk rock, ser divorció. Y ese divorció le inspiró para hacer una canción que luego ha servido para ser dada la vuelta para hacer incluso música disco. Si tu pudieras leerme la mente amor…
SI PUDIERAS LEERME LA MENTE AMOR,
VAYA CUENTO CONTARÍAN MIS PENSAMIENTOS
O UNA PELÍCULA CLÁSICA DE UN FANTASMA DEL POZO DE LOS DESEOS...
ES Gordon Lightfoot”
Letra de la canción ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot
If you could read my mind, love What a tale my thoughts could tell Just like an old time movie About a ghost from a wishing well In a castle dark or a fortress strong With chains upon my feet You know that ghost is me And I will never be set free As long as I'm a ghost, you can see
If I could read your mind, love What a tale your thoughts could tell Just like a paperback novel The kind the drugstore sells When you reach the part where the heartaches come The hero would be me But heroes often fail And you won't read that book again Because the ending's just too hard to take
I'd walk away like a movie star Who gets burned in a three way script Enter number two, a movie queen to play the scene Of bringing all the good things out in me But for now, love, lets be real
I never thought I could act this way And I've got to say that I just don't get it I don't know where we went wrong But the feeling's gone and I just can't get it back
If you could read my mind, love What a tale my thoughts could tell Just like an old time movie about a ghost from a wishing well In a castle dark or a fortress strong With chains upon my feet The story always ends And if you read between the lines You'll know that I'm just trying to understand The feelings that you lack
I never thought I could feel this way And I've got to say that I just don't get it I don't know where we went wrong But the feeling's gone And I just can't get it back