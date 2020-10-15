La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot

"Es la historia de una canción. En el año 70, un canadiense llamado Gordon Lightfoot, de gran predicamento en muchas estrellas y grandes estrellas del folk rock, ser divorció. Y ese divorció le inspiró para hacer una canción que luego ha servido para ser dada la vuelta para hacer incluso música disco. Si tu pudieras leerme la mente amor…

SI PUDIERAS LEERME LA MENTE AMOR,

VAYA CUENTO CONTARÍAN MIS PENSAMIENTOS

O UNA PELÍCULA CLÁSICA DE UN FANTASMA DEL POZO DE LOS DESEOS...

ES Gordon Lightfoot”

Letra de la canción ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot

If you could read my mind, love

What a tale my thoughts could tell

Just like an old time movie

About a ghost from a wishing well

In a castle dark or a fortress strong

With chains upon my feet

You know that ghost is me

And I will never be set free

As long as I'm a ghost, you can see

If I could read your mind, love

What a tale your thoughts could tell

Just like a paperback novel

The kind the drugstore sells

When you reach the part where the heartaches come

The hero would be me

But heroes often fail

And you won't read that book again

Because the ending's just too hard to take

I'd walk away like a movie star

Who gets burned in a three way script

Enter number two, a movie queen to play the scene

Of bringing all the good things out in me

But for now, love, lets be real

I never thought I could act this way

And I've got to say that I just don't get it

I don't know where we went wrong

But the feeling's gone and I just can't get it back

If you could read my mind, love

What a tale my thoughts could tell

Just like an old time movie about a ghost from a wishing well

In a castle dark or a fortress strong

With chains upon my feet

The story always ends

And if you read between the lines

You'll know that I'm just trying to understand

The feelings that you lack

I never thought I could feel this way

And I've got to say that I just don't get it

I don't know where we went wrong

But the feeling's gone

And I just can't get it back