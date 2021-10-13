La canción del día de Herrera: "Yellow River" de Christie

"Yellow River" es una canción de 1970 que en principio iban a cantar The Tremeloes, pero que Jeff Christie le puso voz y su banda Christie que era horterona, muy de verbena de verano dieron un pelotazo en todo el mundo.
Letra de "Yellow River" de Christie
So long, boy, you can take my place Got my papers, I got my pay So pack my bags and I'll be on my way to Yellow River
Put my gun down, the war is won Fill my glass high, the time has come I'm goin' back to the place that I love Yellow River
Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love
Got no time for explanations, got no time to lose Tomorrow night you'll find me sleepin' Underneath the moon at Yellow River
Cannon fire lingers in my mind I'm so glad I'm still alive And I've been gone for such a long time from Yellow River
I remember the nights were cool I can still see the water pool And I remember the girl that I knew from Yellow River
Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love
Got no time for explanations, got no time to lose Tomorrow night you'll find me sleepin' underneath the moon At Yellow River
Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love
