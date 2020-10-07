La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sorry, I’m a Lady’ de Baccara

Maite y María, dos hermanas Kessler para entendernos, bailarinas de un ballet, montaron este dúo, que un alemán consiguió que fuera nada menos que número 1 en el reino unido. Triunfaron, luego se pelearon a muerte, pero ciertamente inundaron las discos de medio mundo. ‘Sorry, I’m a Lady’”.
Letra de la canción ‘Sorry, I’m a Lady’ de Baccara
Oh here comes that man again Something in the way he moves Makes me sorry I'm a lady
Hello stranger, you're a danger To the law and over here They don't like men like you in our city You're too pretty, cool and witty You are real bad company I should have stayed away from today
Sorry I'm a lady, sorry I'm a lady I would rather be, rather be Just a little shady, just a little shady Nothin' dynamite, dynamite Sorry I'm a lady, sorry I'm a lady Have you got a light, got a light For me tonight
I need power, I need passion Give me more than sympathy…