    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sorry, I’m a Lady’ de Baccara

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 09:05

    “Es la historia de una canción en el año 77…

    Maite y María, dos hermanas Kessler para entendernos, bailarinas de un ballet, montaron este dúo, que un alemán consiguió que fuera nada menos que número 1 en el reino unido. Triunfaron, luego se pelearon a muerte, pero ciertamente inundaron las discos de medio mundo. ‘Sorry, I’m a Lady’”.

    Letra de la canción ‘Sorry, I’m a Lady’ de Baccara

    Oh here comes that man again
    Something in the way he moves
    Makes me sorry I'm a lady

    Hello stranger, you're a danger
    To the law and over here
    They don't like men like you in our city
    You're too pretty, cool and witty
    You are real bad company
    I should have stayed away from today

    Sorry I'm a lady, sorry I'm a lady
    I would rather be, rather be
    Just a little shady, just a little shady
    Nothin' dynamite, dynamite
    Sorry I'm a lady, sorry I'm a lady
    Have you got a light, got a light
    For me tonight

    I need power, I need passion
    Give me more than sympathy…

