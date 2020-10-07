La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sorry, I’m a Lady’ de Baccara

“Es la historia de una canción en el año 77…

Maite y María, dos hermanas Kessler para entendernos, bailarinas de un ballet, montaron este dúo, que un alemán consiguió que fuera nada menos que número 1 en el reino unido. Triunfaron, luego se pelearon a muerte, pero ciertamente inundaron las discos de medio mundo. ‘Sorry, I’m a Lady’”.

Letra de la canción ‘Sorry, I’m a Lady’ de Baccara

Oh here comes that man again

Something in the way he moves

Makes me sorry I'm a lady

Hello stranger, you're a danger

To the law and over here

They don't like men like you in our city

You're too pretty, cool and witty

You are real bad company

I should have stayed away from today

Sorry I'm a lady, sorry I'm a lady

I would rather be, rather be

Just a little shady, just a little shady

Nothin' dynamite, dynamite

Sorry I'm a lady, sorry I'm a lady

Have you got a light, got a light

For me tonight

I need power, I need passion

Give me more than sympathy…