La canción del día en Herrera: 'Sleepy Joe's Café' de Bruce Springsteen

Sprinsteeng en su último disco, previo a este que va a salir dentro de poco, le canta a un café de San Bernardino. Uno de esos cafés de cruce de carreteras de la Ruta 66, con motoristas y camioneros. Es ‘Sleepy Joe’s Café’.
Letra de la canción 'Sleepy Joe's Café' de Bruces Springsteen
There's a place out on the highway 'cross the San Bernardino line Where the truckers and the bikers gather every night at the same time At seven the band comes in and locals dance the night away At Sleepy Joe's Café
I drive on down from the big town Friday when the clock strikes five As the red sun sets in the ocean I start to come alive Summer girls in the parking lot slap on their makeup and they flirt the night away At Sleepy Joe's Café
Joe came home in '45 and took out a G.I. loan On a sleepy little spot and Army cook could call his own He married May, the highway come in and they woke up to find They were sitting on top of a pretty little gold mine