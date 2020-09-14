COPE

    La canción del día en Herrera: 'Sleepy Joe's Café' de Bruce Springsteen

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Actualizado 08:48

    Música para amanecer en este lunes en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Sleepy Joe'es Café' de Bruce Springsteen

    Sprinsteeng en su último disco, previo a este que va a salir dentro de poco, le canta a un café de San Bernardino. Uno de esos cafés de cruce de carreteras de la Ruta 66, con motoristas y camioneros. Es ‘Sleepy Joe’s Café’.

    Letra de la canción 'Sleepy Joe's Café' de Bruces Springsteen

    There's a place out on the highway 'cross the San Bernardino line
    Where the truckers and the bikers gather every night at the same time
    At seven the band comes in and locals dance the night away
    At Sleepy Joe's Café

    I drive on down from the big town Friday when the clock strikes five
    As the red sun sets in the ocean
    I start to come alive
    Summer girls in the parking lot slap on their makeup and they flirt the night away
    At Sleepy Joe's Café

    Joe came home in '45 and took out a G.I. loan
    On a sleepy little spot and Army cook could call his own
    He married May, the highway come in and they woke up to find
    They were sitting on top of a pretty little gold mine

    Saturday night the…

