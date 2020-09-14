La canción del día en Herrera: 'Sleepy Joe's Café' de Bruce Springsteen

Música para amanecer en este lunes en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Sleepy Joe'es Café' de Bruce Springsteen

"Es la historia de una canción…

Sprinsteeng en su último disco, previo a este que va a salir dentro de poco, le canta a un café de San Bernardino. Uno de esos cafés de cruce de carreteras de la Ruta 66, con motoristas y camioneros. Es ‘Sleepy Joe’s Café’.

Letra de la canción 'Sleepy Joe's Café' de Bruces Springsteen

There's a place out on the highway 'cross the San Bernardino line

Where the truckers and the bikers gather every night at the same time

At seven the band comes in and locals dance the night away

At Sleepy Joe's Café

I drive on down from the big town Friday when the clock strikes five

As the red sun sets in the ocean

I start to come alive

Summer girls in the parking lot slap on their makeup and they flirt the night away

At Sleepy Joe's Café

Joe came home in '45 and took out a G.I. loan

On a sleepy little spot and Army cook could call his own

He married May, the highway come in and they woke up to find

They were sitting on top of a pretty little gold mine

Saturday night the…