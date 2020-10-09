COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Got To Be Real' de Cheryl Lynn

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Got To Be Real' de Cheryl Lynn

    ¡Vamos! Es la historia de una canción... En el año 78, una negrita norteamericana llamada Cheryl, hizo posible esta pieza con ayuda de uno de uno de los integrantes del grupo Toto. ¡'Got To Be Real'!"

    Letra de la canción 'Got To Be Real' de Cheryl Lynn

    What you find-ah
    What you feel now
    What you know-ah
    To be real

    What you find, ah
    (I think I love you, baby)
    What you feel now
    (I feel I need you, baby)
    What you know-ah
    To be real

    Ooh, your love's for real now
    You know that your love is my love
    My love is your love
    Our love is here to stay

    What you find-ah
    What you feel now
    What you know-ah
    To be real

    Ooh, your love's for real now
    You know that your love is my love
    My love is your love
    Our love is here to stay

    What you find-ah
    (I think I love you, baby)
    What you feel now
    (I feel I need you, baby)
    What you know-ah
    To be real

    What you find-ah
    (I think I love you, baby)
    What you feel now
    (I feel I need you)
    What you know-ah
    To be real (it's time to be real)
    To be real (it's time to be real)
    To be real

    What you find-ah
    What you…

