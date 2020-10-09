La canción del día de Herrera: 'Got To Be Real' de Cheryl Lynn

Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Got To Be Real' de Cheryl Lynn

¡Vamos! Es la historia de una canción... En el año 78, una negrita norteamericana llamada Cheryl, hizo posible esta pieza con ayuda de uno de uno de los integrantes del grupo Toto. ¡'Got To Be Real'!"

Letra de la canción 'Got To Be Real' de Cheryl Lynn

What you find-ah

What you feel now

What you know-ah

To be real

What you find, ah

(I think I love you, baby)

What you feel now

(I feel I need you, baby)

What you know-ah

To be real

Ooh, your love's for real now

You know that your love is my love

My love is your love

Our love is here to stay

What you find-ah

What you feel now

What you know-ah

To be real

Ooh, your love's for real now

You know that your love is my love

My love is your love

Our love is here to stay

What you find-ah

(I think I love you, baby)

What you feel now

(I feel I need you, baby)

What you know-ah

To be real

What you find-ah

(I think I love you, baby)

What you feel now

(I feel I need you)

What you know-ah

To be real (it's time to be real)

To be real (it's time to be real)

To be real

What you find-ah

What you…