La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Dance With Me’ de Orleans

“Allá por el año 1975, aquella cosa que llamaban el rock blando, que era dulzura veraniega, de un grupo llamado Orleans, creó esta hermosa canción: Baila conmigo, ‘Dance With Me’… ¡Qué buena para despertar un viernes!
ÁLZATE YA DEL SUELO OJOS RUTILANTES,
EL AMOR NOS RODEA Y PUEDO LLEVARTE A DONDE QUIERAS"
Letra de la canción ‘Dance With Me’ de Orleans
Dance with me, I want to be your partner Can't you see the music is just starting? Night is falling, and I am falling Dance with me
Fantasy could never be so giving I feel free, I hope that you are willing Pick the beat up, and kick your feet up Dance with me
Let it lift you off the ground Starry eyes, and love is all around us I can take you where you want to go
Dance with me, I want to be your partner Can't you see the music is just starting? Night is falling, and I am falling Dance with me