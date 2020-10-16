La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Dance With Me’ de Orleans

Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Dance With Me’ de Orleans



“Allá por el año 1975, aquella cosa que llamaban el rock blando, que era dulzura veraniega, de un grupo llamado Orleans, creó esta hermosa canción: Baila conmigo, ‘Dance With Me’… ¡Qué buena para despertar un viernes!

ÁLZATE YA DEL SUELO OJOS RUTILANTES,

EL AMOR NOS RODEA Y PUEDO LLEVARTE A DONDE QUIERAS"

Letra de la canción ‘Dance With Me’ de Orleans

Dance with me, I want to be your partner

Can't you see the music is just starting?

Night is falling, and I am falling

Dance with me

Fantasy could never be so giving

I feel free, I hope that you are willing

Pick the beat up, and kick your feet up

Dance with me

Let it lift you off the ground

Starry eyes, and love is all around us

I can take you where you want to go

Dance with me, I want to be your partner

Can't you see the music is just starting?

Night is falling, and I am falling

Dance with me

Let it lift…