COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Dance With Me’ de Orleans

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 08:51

    Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Dance With Me’ de Orleans


    “Allá por el año 1975, aquella cosa que llamaban el rock blando, que era dulzura veraniega, de un grupo llamado Orleans, creó esta hermosa canción: Baila conmigo, ‘Dance With Me’… ¡Qué buena para despertar un viernes!

    ÁLZATE YA DEL SUELO OJOS RUTILANTES,

    EL AMOR NOS RODEA Y PUEDO LLEVARTE A DONDE QUIERAS"

    Letra de la canción ‘Dance With Me’ de Orleans

    Dance with me, I want to be your partner
    Can't you see the music is just starting?
    Night is falling, and I am falling
    Dance with me

    Fantasy could never be so giving
    I feel free, I hope that you are willing
    Pick the beat up, and kick your feet up
    Dance with me

    Let it lift you off the ground
    Starry eyes, and love is all around us
    I can take you where you want to go

    Dance with me, I want to be your partner
    Can't you see the music is just starting?
    Night is falling, and I am falling
    Dance with me

    Let it lift…

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados