    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Cool Yule' de Louis Armstrong

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 08:32

    Empezamos la mañana del martes recordando a uno de los grandes grupos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Cool Yule' de Louis Armstrong

    "Es la historia de una canción de Navidad. Allá por los 50, la compuso Bette Midler. Se llamaba 'Cool Yule', que viene a ser “elegante Navidad”, y que la desarrolló aquella persona tan adorable llamada Louis Armstrong".

    Letra de la canción 'Cool Yule' de Louis Armstrong

    From Coney Island to The Sunset Strip
    Somebody's gonna make a happy trip
    Tonight, while the moon is bright

    He's gonna have a bag of crazy toys
    To give the groanies of the boys and girls
    So dig, Santa comes on big

    He'll come a callin' when the snows the most
    When all you cats are sleepin' warm as toast
    And you gonna flip when Old Saint Nick
    Takes a lick on the peppernint stick

    He'll come a flyin' from a higher place
    And fill the stocking by the fire place
    So you'll, have a yule that's cool

    Yeah, from Coney Island to The Sunset Strip

    Somebody's gonna make a happy trip
    Tonight, while the moon is bright

    He's gonna have a bag of crazy toys
    To give the groanies of the boys and girls
    So dig, Santa comes on big

    He'll come a…

    • item no encontrado

