La canción del día de Herrera: 'Cool Yule' de Louis Armstrong

Empezamos la mañana del martes recordando a uno de los grandes grupos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Cool Yule' de Louis Armstrong

"Es la historia de una canción de Navidad. Allá por los 50, la compuso Bette Midler. Se llamaba 'Cool Yule', que viene a ser “elegante Navidad”, y que la desarrolló aquella persona tan adorable llamada Louis Armstrong".

Letra de la canción 'Cool Yule' de Louis Armstrong

From Coney Island to The Sunset Strip

Somebody's gonna make a happy trip

Tonight, while the moon is bright

He's gonna have a bag of crazy toys

To give the groanies of the boys and girls

So dig, Santa comes on big

He'll come a callin' when the snows the most

When all you cats are sleepin' warm as toast

And you gonna flip when Old Saint Nick

Takes a lick on the peppernint stick

He'll come a flyin' from a higher place

And fill the stocking by the fire place

So you'll, have a yule that's cool

Yeah, from Coney Island to The Sunset Strip

Somebody's gonna make a happy trip

Tonight, while the moon is bright

He's gonna have a bag of crazy toys

To give the groanies of the boys and girls

So dig, Santa comes on big

He'll come a…