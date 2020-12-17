La canción del día de Herrera: 'Cool Yule' de Louis Armstrong

"Es la historia de una canción de Navidad. Allá por los 50, la compuso Bette Midler. Se llamaba 'Cool Yule', que viene a ser “elegante Navidad”, y que la desarrolló aquella persona tan adorable llamada Louis Armstrong".
Letra de la canción 'Cool Yule' de Louis Armstrong
From Coney Island to The Sunset Strip Somebody's gonna make a happy trip Tonight, while the moon is bright
He's gonna have a bag of crazy toys To give the groanies of the boys and girls So dig, Santa comes on big
He'll come a callin' when the snows the most When all you cats are sleepin' warm as toast And you gonna flip when Old Saint Nick Takes a lick on the peppernint stick
He'll come a flyin' from a higher place And fill the stocking by the fire place So you'll, have a yule that's cool
