COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Do It Again’ de Steely Dan

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 08:53

    Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Do It Again’ de Steely Dan

    Era ya por el principio de los 70. Es la historia de una canción. De una pieza que dos músicos como Walter Becker y Donald Fagen acompañado de algunos más, crearon para su grupo. Grupo de jazz, rock, funk elegantísimo. Bañado en clase. Llamado Steely Dan mientras esto era ‘Do It Again’.

    Letra de la canción ‘Do It Again’ de Steely Dan

    In the mornin' you go gunnin' for the man who stole your water
    And you fire till he is done in but they catch you at the border
    And the mourners are all singin' as they drag you by your feet
    But the hangman isn't hangin' and they put you on the street

    You go back, Jack, do it again, wheels turinin' 'round and 'round
    You go back, Jack, do it again

    When you know she's no high climber then you find your only friend
    In a room with your two timer, and you're sure you're near the end
    Then you love a little wild one, and she brings you only sorrow
    All the time you know she's smilin'; you'll be on your knees tomorrow

    You go back, Jack, do it again, wheels turinin' 'round and 'round
    You go back, Jack, do it again

    Now you swear and kick and beg us…

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados