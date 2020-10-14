La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Do It Again’ de Steely Dan

Era ya por el principio de los 70. Es la historia de una canción. De una pieza que dos músicos como Walter Becker y Donald Fagen acompañado de algunos más, crearon para su grupo. Grupo de jazz, rock, funk elegantísimo. Bañado en clase. Llamado Steely Dan mientras esto era ‘Do It Again’.
Letra de la canción ‘Do It Again’ de Steely Dan
In the mornin' you go gunnin' for the man who stole your water And you fire till he is done in but they catch you at the border And the mourners are all singin' as they drag you by your feet But the hangman isn't hangin' and they put you on the street
You go back, Jack, do it again, wheels turinin' 'round and 'round You go back, Jack, do it again
When you know she's no high climber then you find your only friend In a room with your two timer, and you're sure you're near the end Then you love a little wild one, and she brings you only sorrow All the time you know she's smilin'; you'll be on your knees tomorrow
You go back, Jack, do it again, wheels turinin' 'round and 'round You go back, Jack, do it again