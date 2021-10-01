COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: "I Love The NIghlife" de Alicia Bridges

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Allá, en los 80, si quiere ponerse a bailar porque es viernes, adelante. Hay gente a la que le gusta mucho la vida nocturna y así lo cantaba Alicia Bridges en "I Love The Nighlife"


    Letra de "I Love The NIghlife" de Alicia Bridges


    Por favor, no hables de amor esta noche.
    Please don't talk about love tonight.

    Por favor, no hables de dulce amor.
    Please don't talk about sweet love.

    Por favor no hables de ser verdad
    Please don't talk about being true

    Y todos los problemas por los que hemos pasado.
    And all the trouble we've been through.

    Ah, por favor no hables de todos los planes
    Ah, please don't talk about all of the plans

    Teníamos que arreglar este romance roto.
    We had for fixin' this broken romance.

    Quiero ir a donde baila la gente.
    I want to go where the people dance.

    ¡Quiero algo de acción que quiero vivir!
    I want some action I want to live!
    Acción, tengo mucho para dar.
    Action, I got so much to give.

    Quiero dárselo.
    I want to give it.
    Yo también quiero conseguir un poco.
    I want to get some too.

    Oh yo
    Oh, I

    Oh yo
    Oh, I

    Amo la vida nocturna
    I love the nightlife
    Tengo que bailar en la discoteca, oh sí.
    I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea.

    Oh, amo la vida nocturna
    Oh, I love the night life

    Tengo que bailar en la discoteca, oh sí.
    I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea.

    Por favor, no hables de amor esta noche.
    Please don't talk about love tonight.

    Tu dulce conversación no lo hará bien.
    Your sweet talking won't make it right.

    El amor y las mentiras solo me derriban
    Love and lies just bring me down

    Cuando tienes mujeres por toda la ciudad.
    When you've got women all over town.

    Puedes amarlos a todos y cuando termines
    You can love them all and when you're through
    Quizás eso te convierta, eh, en un hombre.
    Maybe that'll make, huh, a man out of you.

    Tengo que ir a donde baila la gente.
    I got to go where the people dance.
    ¡Quiero algo de acción que quiero vivir!
    I want some action I want to live!

    Acción, tengo mucho para dar.
    Action, I got so much to give.

    Quiero darlo, quiero conseguirlo también.
    I want to give it, I want to get some too.

    Oh yo
    Oh, I
    Oh yo
    Oh, I

    Amo la vida nocturna
    I love the nightlife

    Tengo que bailar en la discoteca, oh sí.
    I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea.

    Oh, amo la vida nocturna
    Oh, I love the night life

    Tengo que bailar en la discoteca, oh sí.
    I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea.

    Oh, amo la vida nocturna
    Oh, I love the night life

    Tengo que bailar en la discoteca, oh sí.
    I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea.

    Oh, amo la vida nocturna
    Oh, I love the night life

    Tengo que bailar en la discoteca, oh sí.
    I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea.

    Amo la vida nocturna
    I love the night life

    Tengo que bailar en la discoteca, oh sí.
    I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea.

    Fuente: Musixmatch



