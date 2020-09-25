La canción del día de Herrera: 'Days Like This' de Van Morrison

Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Days Like This' de Van Morrison

“Es la historia de una canción que, en el año 95, había creado el león de Belfast: Van Morrison. Que dijo aquello de 'Days Like This'. Es una frase muy para pronunciar al final de un día muy duro, que son días como estos… Es todo un himno pacifista en Irlanda del Norte".

Letra de la canción Days Like This de Van Morrison:

When it's not always raining there'll be days like this

When there's no one complaining there'll be days like this

When everything falls into place like the flick of a switch

Well my mama told me there'll be days like this

When you don't need to worry there'll be days like this

When no one's in a hurry there'll be days like this

When you don't get betrayed by that old Judas kiss

Oh my mama told me there'll be days like this

When you don't need an answer there'll be days like this

When you don't meet a chancer there'll be days like this

When all the parts of the puzzle start to look like they fit it

Then I must remember there'll be days like this

There'll be days like this

When everyone is up front and they're not playing tricks

When you don't have…