    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘On a slow boat to China’ de Bette Midler y Barry Manilow

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Esta mañana de martes la empezamos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’. Esta vez un viaje en barco a China al que nos llevan Bette Midler y Barry Manilow en ‘On a slow boat to China’.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Un buen día, como casi todas las otras canciones, Bing Crosby cogió una que hablaba de un pequeño bote que iba hacia China y la cantó con Rosemary Clooney, la tía de George Clooney, también con Peggy Lee.

    Y hubo muchas más versiones. Hasta que hace poco Bette Midler, que lo canta todo y lo canta casi todo bien, como a su amigo Barry Manilow y lo grabó de esta forma tan deliciosa…

    “Me encantaría llevarte en un bote lento a China

    Todo para mí solo

    Fuera allá con la luna grande y brillante

    Derritiendo tu corazón de piedra”

    Letra de 'On a slow boat to China' con Bette Midler y Barry Manilow

    Hey, nice piano playin', Manilla
    Thank you, Miss M
    Whatcha doin' these days?
    Makin' records

    Really?
    Yes, really
    Do you still play piano for people?
    Well, depends on who

    Hmm, I'm gonna get you
    On a slow boat to China
    All to myself alone

    Get you and keep you
    In my arms evermore
    Leave all the others
    Waitin' on a faraway shore

    Out on the briny
    Where the moon's
    Big and shiny
    Meltin' your heart of stone

    I'm gonna get you
    On a slow boat to China
    All to myself alone

    Bette, I didn't know
    You felt that way about me
    I don't, I need a piano player
    Ah, just like the old days
    You're not gonna change keys
    On me are yah? Uh huh, oh

    I'm gonna get you
    (You're never gonna get me)
    On a slow boat to China
    (Not in a fast or slow boat at any crick)
    All to myself alone
    (I just get motion sick)

    I'm gonna make you mine
    (Ha, you'll have to stand in line)
    Get you and keep you
    In my band evermore
    (Now there's a new attack)

    Leave all the others on the shore
    (For me they'd swim to China)
    (To China and back)

    Out on the briny
    (I wouldn't like the ocean)
    Where the moon's big and shiny
    (Not even in a rowboat)

    Melting your heart of stone
    Come on what do yah say?
    (You always get your way)

    I'm gonna get you
    On a slow boat to China
    All to myself alone, together
    All to myself alone

