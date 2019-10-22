La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘On a slow boat to China’ de Bette Midler y Barry Manilow

Esta mañana de martes la empezamos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’. Esta vez un viaje en barco a China al que nos llevan Bette Midler y Barry Manilow en ‘On a slow boat to China’.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Un buen día, como casi todas las otras canciones, Bing Crosby cogió una que hablaba de un pequeño bote que iba hacia China y la cantó con Rosemary Clooney, la tía de George Clooney, también con Peggy Lee.

Y hubo muchas más versiones. Hasta que hace poco Bette Midler, que lo canta todo y lo canta casi todo bien, como a su amigo Barry Manilow y lo grabó de esta forma tan deliciosa…”

“Me encantaría llevarte en un bote lento a China

Todo para mí solo

Fuera allá con la luna grande y brillante

Derritiendo tu corazón de piedra”

Letra de 'On a slow boat to China' con Bette Midler y Barry Manilow

Hey, nice piano playin', Manilla

Thank you, Miss M

Whatcha doin' these days?

Makin' records

Really?

Yes, really

Do you still play piano for people?

Well, depends on who

Hmm, I'm gonna get you

On a slow boat to China

All to myself alone

Get you and keep you

In my arms evermore

Leave all the others

Waitin' on a faraway shore

Out on the briny

Where the moon's

Big and shiny

Meltin' your heart of stone

I'm gonna get you

On a slow boat to China

All to myself alone

Bette, I didn't know

You felt that way about me

I don't, I need a piano player

Ah, just like the old days

You're not gonna change keys

On me are yah? Uh huh, oh

I'm gonna get you

(You're never gonna get me)

On a slow boat to China

(Not in a fast or slow boat at any crick)

All to myself alone

(I just get motion sick)

I'm gonna make you mine

(Ha, you'll have to stand in line)

Get you and keep you

In my band evermore

(Now there's a new attack)

Leave all the others on the shore

(For me they'd swim to China)

(To China and back)

Out on the briny

(I wouldn't like the ocean)

Where the moon's big and shiny

(Not even in a rowboat)

Melting your heart of stone

Come on what do yah say?

(You always get your way)

I'm gonna get you

On a slow boat to China

All to myself alone, together

All to myself alone