La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Feel the need in me” de ‘The Detroit Emeralds’

No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes
Seguimos la semana a ritmo de soul en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, esta vez con un grupo y una de las canciones más versionadas: “Feel the need in me” de ‘The Detroit Emeralds’.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Érase una vez al inicio de los 70 un grupo que en principio lo formaron cuatro hermanos pero que después, como pasa con todos ellos, se reparten, empiezan a crearse en subgrupos. Eran los 'The Detroit Emeralds', que ni siquiera eran de Detroit.
Compusieron una canción, ‘Feel the need in me’ que la versionó mucha gente.
Sentir la necesidad las esmeraldas de Detroit, ‘The Detroit Emeralds’, en esta mañana.
Ee how I'm walking
See how I'm talking
Notice everything in me
Feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me
I need you by my side
To be my guide
Can't you see my arms
Are open wide, mm hmm
Feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me
Every day, I need it
(Love) every day, I want it
(Love) without your sweet
Sweet love, I'd rather die
I need it constantly
(Love) your love takes care of me
(Love) your love is better
To me than apple pie
Just put your hand in mine
Love me all the time
The proof you will
Plainly see, mm hmm
Feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me
I need you on the case
To keep my heart in place
You make me what I need to be
Ooh, feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me
Your love is total now
Can't get enough
Girl, your love is
So important to me
Feel the need, hey, oh
Feel it, feel the need in me
I, I, I need you by my side
To be my guide
Can't you see my arms
Are open wide
Feel the need, oh
Feel it, feel the need in me
Every day I need it
(Love) every day I want it
(Love) without your sweet
Sweet love, I'd rather die
I need it constantly
(Love) your love takes care of me
(Love) your love is better to me
Than cherry pie
See how I'm walking
See how I'm talking
Notice everything in me
Feel the need, oh
Feel it, feel the need in me
Just put your hand in mine
Love me all the time
The proof you will plainly see
Feel the need, hey
Feel it, feel the need in me
See how he walk
See how he walk
See how he walk...
