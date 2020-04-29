La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Photograph’ de Ringo Starr

Una romántica melodía para la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Photograph’ de Ringo Starr.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por 1973 al cabo de haberse separado los Beatles, unos 3 años aproximadamente, Ringo Starr, que eran una pareja que se entendían especialmente a los que Lennon y McCartney ya sabemos que no hacían demasiado caso, se juntaron en un yate un verano y de esa velada con guitarras surgió una canción llamada ‘Photograph’ que quería cantar Silvia Black, una de las invitadas a ese yate. Y Ringo le dijo: esta canción es demasiado buena, demasiado buena para ti, así que la voy a cantar yo. Y fue un éxito mundial photograph

Ringo Starr, una fotografía para acordarse de la persona amada…”

Letra de la canción ‘Photograph’ de Ringo Starr

Every time I see your face

It reminds me of the places we used to go

But all I've got is a photograph

And I realize you're not coming back anymore

I thought I'd make it

The day you went away

But I can't make it

'Til you come home again to stay

I can't get used to living here

While my heart is broke, my tears I cry for you

I want you here to have and hold

As the years go by, and we grow old and gray

Now you're expecting me to live without you

But that's not something that I'm looking forward to

I can't get used to living here

While my heart is broke, my tears I cry for you

I want you here to have and hold

As the years go by, and we grow old and gray

Every time I see your face

It reminds me of the places we used to go

But all I've got is a photograph

And I realize you're not coming back anymore

Every time I see your face

It reminds me of the places we used to go

But all I've got is a photograph

And I realize you're not coming back anymore

Every time I see your face

It reminds me of the places we used to go

But all I've got is a photograph