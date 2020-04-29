La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Photograph’ de Ringo Starr

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 12:38
Una romántica melodía para la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Photograph’ de Ringo Starr.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por 1973 al cabo de haberse separado los Beatles, unos 3 años aproximadamente, Ringo Starr, que eran una pareja que se entendían especialmente a los que Lennon y McCartney ya sabemos que no hacían demasiado caso, se juntaron en un yate un verano y de esa velada con guitarras surgió una canción llamada ‘Photograph’ que quería cantar Silvia Black, una de las invitadas a ese yate. Y Ringo le dijo: esta canción es demasiado buena, demasiado buena para ti, así que la voy a cantar yo. Y fue un éxito mundial photograph
Ringo Starr, una fotografía para acordarse de la persona amada…”
Every time I see your face
It reminds me of the places we used to go
But all I've got is a photograph
And I realize you're not coming back anymore
I thought I'd make it
The day you went away
But I can't make it
'Til you come home again to stay
I can't get used to living here
While my heart is broke, my tears I cry for you
I want you here to have and hold
As the years go by, and we grow old and gray
Now you're expecting me to live without you
But that's not something that I'm looking forward to
I can't get used to living here
While my heart is broke, my tears I cry for you
I want you here to have and hold
As the years go by, and we grow old and gray
Every time I see your face
It reminds me of the places we used to go
But all I've got is a photograph
And I realize you're not coming back anymore
Every time I see your face
It reminds me of the places we used to go
But all I've got is a photograph
And I realize you're not coming back anymore
Every time I see your face
It reminds me of the places we used to go
But all I've got is a photograph
En directo