La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mama don’t’ de J.J. Cale

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mama don’t’ de J.J. Cale.

“Es la historia de una canción….

¿Ustedes se acuerdan de la cajetilla de tabaco Gitanes?, bueno pues muy parecida era la portada de este disco ‘Shades’ de J.J. Cale en 1981 muy buenos músicos y canciones de categoría como esta ‘Mama don’t’

Letra de la canción : ‘Mama don’t’ de J.J. Cale

Yeah, Mama don't allow no guitar playing 'round here

Yeah, Mama don't allow no guitar playing 'round here

I don't care what Mama don't allow

I'll play my guitar anyhow

Mama don't allow no guitar playing 'round here

Hey, Mama don't allow no bass in this place

Yeah, Mama don't allow no bass in this place

I don't care what Mama don't allow

I'll play my bass anyhow

Mama don't allow no bass in this place

Yeah, Mama don't allow no drumming going on

Yeah, Mama don't allow no drumming going on

I don't care what Mama don't allow

Gonna play my drums anyhow

Mama don't allow no drumming going on

Yeah, Mama don't allow no piano players in here

Mama don't allow no piano players in here

I don't care what Mama don't allow

Gonna play my piano anyhow

Mama don't allow no piano players in here

Yeah, Mama don't allow no reefer-smoking round about

Yeah, Mama don't allow no reefer-smoking round about

Yeah, I don't care what Mama don't allow

I'm gonna smoke my reefer anyhow

Mama don't allow no reefer in here

Mama don't allow us all playing at the same time

Mama don't allow us all playing at the same time

I don't care what Mama don't allow

We're all gonna play all at the same time anyhow

Mama don't allow us all playing at the same time

Here goes

