COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:02

    Empezamos la semana con una balada country amor en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En el año 70 Kris Kristofferson leyó una entrevista de Sinatraque decía me ayuda a pasar la noche cualquier cosa whisky chicas la Biblia… Y él precisamente escribió esta balada country ‘A cualquier cosa que me ayude a pasar la noche’ (‘Help me make it through the night’).

    Letra de la canción ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson

    Take the ribbon from your hair
    Shake it loose and let it fall
    Layin' soft upon my skin
    Like the shadows on the wall
    Come and lay down by my side
    Till the early mornin' light
    All I'm takin' is your time
    Help me make it through the night
    I don't care who's right or wrong
    I don't try to understand
    Let the devil take tomorrow
    Lord tonight I need a friend
    Yesterday is dead and gone
    And tomorrow's out of sight
    And it's sad to be alone

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados