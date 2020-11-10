La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Empezamos la semana con una balada country amor en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En el año 70 Kris Kristofferson leyó una entrevista de Sinatraque decía me ayuda a pasar la noche cualquier cosa whisky chicas la Biblia… Y él precisamente escribió esta balada country ‘A cualquier cosa que me ayude a pasar la noche’ (‘Help me make it through the night’).
Take the ribbon from your hair
Shake it loose and let it fall
Layin' soft upon my skin
Like the shadows on the wall
Come and lay down by my side
Till the early mornin' light
All I'm takin' is your time
Help me make it through the night
I don't care who's right or wrong
I don't try to understand
Let the devil take tomorrow
Lord tonight I need a friend
Yesterday is dead and gone
And tomorrow's out of sight
And it's sad to be alone
