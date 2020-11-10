La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson

Empezamos la semana con una balada country amor en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 70 Kris Kristofferson leyó una entrevista de Sinatraque decía me ayuda a pasar la noche cualquier cosa whisky chicas la Biblia… Y él precisamente escribió esta balada country ‘A cualquier cosa que me ayude a pasar la noche’ (‘Help me make it through the night’).

Letra de la canción ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson

Take the ribbon from your hair

Shake it loose and let it fall

Layin' soft upon my skin

Like the shadows on the wall

Come and lay down by my side

Till the early mornin' light

All I'm takin' is your time

Help me make it through the night

I don't care who's right or wrong

I don't try to understand

Let the devil take tomorrow

Lord tonight I need a friend

Yesterday is dead and gone

And tomorrow's out of sight

And it's sad to be alone